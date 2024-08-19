90 Day Fiance alums Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova confirm they’ve split

Things are over between Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova.

The former couple, who appeared in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance, have decided to part ways.

The former TLC stars announced their breakup in their respective Instagram Stories.

90 Day Fiance blogger @90dayfianceupdate shared screenshots of Steven and Olga’s Story slides in an Instagram post, “Steven and Olga have each confirmed that it’s OVER.”

Steven and Olga’s Instagram Stories provided different answers to the same question. Olga kept hers short and sweet, while Steven’s was much lengthier.

During respective Instagram Story Q&As, Olga and Steven responded to fans and followers who asked whether they had split.

For her part, Olga included a gorgeous black-and-white photo of herself when a fan asked whether she and Steven were still together.

Olga says she’s onto a ‘new chapter’ following her split from Steven

In the caption of her Instagram post, Olga wrote, “I know you have been asking this question a lot.”

“Here is the answer: No, we are not together,” she continued. “New chapter.”

Steven uploaded a close-up photo of himself walking outdoors with headphones on to answer one of his fans who asked whether he was separated from Olga.

In his caption, he opted to go into more detail than his estranged wife.

Steven says ‘he decided’ to end his and Olga’s relationship

“That was fast. But yes, I’ve decided to put an end to our relationship and put our children first,” Steven began in an Instagram post.

“She is a great mom but I couldn’t be [in] our relationship anymore,” he added. “There’s obviously more context and I’ll share it in time when I’m ready.”

“You all ask this so often and deserve an answer,” Steven continued. “I appreciate everyone who supported us.”

Olga got pregnant during a summer trip to America

Steven and Olga crossed paths in 2017 when Olga was visiting the US. At the time, Steven was working in Ocean City, Maryland, and Olga was only there for the summer.

At just 20 years old, Steven and Olga fell hard and fast for each other, and shortly before returning to Russia, Olga discovered she was pregnant with their child.

Steven made it to Russia for the birth of their first child, son Alex, and proposed to Olga so that she could come to the US on a K-1 visa. The couple wed in 2019.

In 2022, Steven and Olga welcomed their second child, a daughter named Leila.

Once Olga arrived in America, it wasn’t all rainbows and butterflies for her and Steven. The pair broke up multiple times, leaving 90 Day Fiance fans continually guessing about their marital status.

In recent months, their fans and followers have grown suspicious that they perhaps weren’t together, judging by their social media activity.

They both scrubbed all couples’ images from their Instagram feeds and when they stopped appearing in each other’s photos and following each other, it was apparent that something was up.

These days, the exes are seemingly sharing custody of Alex and Leila. Steven has been focusing on his modeling career while Olga continues her work as a photographer in New York City.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.