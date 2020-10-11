Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova split: 90 Day Fiance alums focus on co-parenting

It’s been a year since Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova got married following their Season 6 appearance on 90 Day Fiance and now, it looks like the couple has called it quits.

News of the latest 90 Day Fiance split came from Steven himself, who took to Instagram to let fans know, in the vaguest way possible, what is going on between him and Olga.

This news may shock many of their fans because, despite a really bumpy ride on their season of the TLC series, Steven and Olga seemed to really be doing great once she got to America and the pair got married.

This is just proof that everything isn’t always as it seems and, as Steve pointed out, there’s always more to the story.

Steven Frend reveals end of marriage to Olga Koshimbetova

In a message shared to his Instagram stories late Saturday night, Steven Frend revealed that he and Olga Koshimbetova have called it quits.

“People keep asking if Olga and I are [together] but the answer is, we went into this super blindly,” Steven wrote. “There’s a lot the show left out that’ll have people confused but we have learned a lot about each other over this whole journey but we’re better at being coparents to our boy. We’re both civil and cause no drama because our son’s mental health is too priority.”

Are Steven and Olga on good terms?

Based on Steven’s post in his Instagram stories, he and Olga are working together to successfully co-parent their son, Alex.

He didn’t mention the reason for the split but it’s worth noting that Steven has removed all photos of Olga from his social media account.

On the other hand, Olga has not commented on their split. And while there are very few photos of Steven shared to her Instagram page, she hasn’t erased him from her social media account altogether.

The biggest hint we’ve seen from this 90 Day Fiance couple in regard to possible relationship issues came from Olga on September 22 when she talked about taking a trip to California without him.

That particular post features Steven and Alex both walking away from the camera. In the lengthy caption explaining her solo trip to San Francisco, Olga said, “Why it was a good idea to go alone without Steven, because we finally started to miss each other😂😂 Spending 24/7 with each other can be really tough.”

It seems these two just didn’t miss each other enough because now, they are working to be good co-parents and we can only imagine that divorce is on the horizon for Steven and Olga.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.