Are Steven and Olga from 90 Day Fiance still together?

Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova shared their story on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance. Steven traveled to Russia to be with Olga.

She was pregnant with their son, and she gave birth shortly after he arrived.

With a strained relationship since the beginning, the two experienced a tremendous amount of stress with a long-distance relationship and a newborn.

But unlike some of the other 90 Day Fiance cast members, Steven and Olga are still together.

In fact, they recently shared their update on 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantine, which aired this past Monday.

Steven and Olga are still together and in the United States

During the episode, Steven and Olga filmed themselves. They revealed that they are going strong and are indeed doing much better now than when they filmed the show two years ago.

They even shared an update on their living situation on 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, revealing that they were both in the United States with their son, Richie Aleksandr.

During the shutdown, they are living with his grandmother.

Olga got the United States in 2019. The two got married in August 2019 in the United States.

Olga shares photos of the family on her Instagram often, giving us an idea of what this couple has been up to.

They also shared a fun Tik Tok video of them goofing around during quarantine. They are currently in Bowie, Maryland, as they wait for the quarantine to be lifted.

Steven and Olga have big plans for the future

There were many positive updates from the family during the brief segment they had on the show. They revealed that they had worked on their relationship and things were much better now than before, when they filmed the show in Russia.

Additionally, they have plans to move out on their own.

In November 2019, we reported they were planning on moving to Seattle. That was still the plan until coronavirus got to the United States.

For now, they are living with Steven’s grandmother until they can safely relocate. Olga is staying at home with their son while Steven works as a food delivery driver, earning money during the pandemic.

The reason they chose Seattle is that Olga has family on the West Coast, and they want to be close to them.

The couple didn’t reveal whether they were planning on having more kids.

90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined airs Mondays at 9/8c on TLC.