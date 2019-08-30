90 Day Fiance stars Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova are married!

Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova revealed on Friday that they are now officially married! This 90 Day Fiance couple might be the most unlikely success story to come from the TLC series.

Just a few months ago, the news broke that Olga finally made her way to the United States. While their updates have been sparse (likely due to a return to filming), it looks like Steve and Olga are happy together.

As viewers have come to know, once Steve brought Olga to the U.S. on a fiance visa, they had 90 days to get married or else she would have to go home. That happy day has come, and by the way that things are looking, Olga will create a life in Maryland with Steve and their son Alex (who they call Richie).

Steve and Olga featured on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance, but unlike the other couples on the show, they didn’t get married right away. Based on what we saw from their time on the show, some thought they might never get married at all.

After all, Steve took a lot of heat at the reunion show for the way he treated Olga immediately before and after she gave birth to their son.

Things have changed in the months since Steve had to face the fire and see himself on TV. Based on what he shares with fans on social media, he’s done a lot of growing up.

Still, there were questions about whether or not Steve and Olga would ever get married.

Just last month, Olga said she and Steven weren’t in a rush to the alter. Something must have changed because now the two have tied the knot and look pretty happy about it in a photo Olga posted to Instagram.

Sign up now for your Celebrity news alerts!

Congratulations are in order for the 90 Day Fiance couple. Their fans and other stars from the TLC series have been congratulating them, many hoping the two will make a return to the franchise to share more of their journey.