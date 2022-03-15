Olga Koshimbetova and Steven Frend expecting baby number 2 — 90 Day Fiance alumni say it was a surprise

Olga and Steven are expecting their second child. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance couple Olga Koshimbetova and Steven Frend have been surprising us a lot, first with their breakup and reconciliation and now with news that they’re having another child.

The young couple was featured on Season 6 of the popular TLC show and had plenty of issues to contend with — one being the fact that they were expecting a child while barely knowing each other.

Olga met Steven while on holiday in the U.S. from her home country Russia and soon after they started dating, they found out that Olga was pregnant. The couple tied the knot and Olga moved to the U.S. but their marriage was plagued with issues and they broke up after a year of marriage.

However, their split was short-lived as Steven and Olga reconciled soon after, and now their family is expanding.

Olga Koshimbetova and Steven Frend surprised by baby number 2

The 90 Day Fiance alums were not planning to expand their family quite yet since they’re still trying to work through their rocky marriage. However, planned or not Olga and Steven will be second-time parents in a few months.

Steven broke the pregnancy news to In Touch and revealed that his wife is “currently 10 weeks” and that their son “Alex is so excited to have a brother or sister.”

Despite the happy news, the 24-year-old admitted that it took them both by surprise.

“It was not expected, it threw us off completely,” admitted Steven. “As you see, we just made a huge move from Maryland to Brooklyn, New York.”

However, the TLC star noted that money is not a worry for them despite the surprise of having another child.

“It wasn’t expected but gratefully, I have a great job that pays amazing so with having a new kid on the way I’m at no worries,” he said. “Olga can take time for a few months when the baby is born.”

Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova are considering marital therapy

The 90 Day Fiance star continued to dish about Olga’s pregnancy and admitted that issues in his marriage are still unresolved which is why they were not planning for another child.

“We were really surprised when we found out because our relationship has been kind of rocky and will require attention,” shared Steven. “So we’re considering therapy for an outside opinion, but I know we will get through this!”

As for their future plans, the TLC star shared that “With having a new baby, we most likely will stay in New York for maybe two more years, then move to the Bay Area in California to be closer to Olga’s family that lives in the states — get a nice house there and settle down.”

