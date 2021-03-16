90 Day Fiance: Did Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova rekindle romance?

90 Day Fiance stars Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova with their son, Alex. Pic credit: @koshimbetova/Instagram

90 Day Fiance stars Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova continue to send the rumor mill churning over a possibly rekindled romance. The young parents appeared to be back together after ending their marriage last year.

Steven and Olga have been denying claims that they are together again. The couple has been adamant that they’re merely good friends and co-parenting their son, Alex. But their actions definitely speak louder than words. What’s the real score between them?

90 Day Fiance: Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova share sweet moment on Instagram

Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova have been spending a lot of time together lately and fans are all for it. The 90 Day Fiance couple and their son, Alex, are definitely a picture of a happy family despite the challenges they’ve been through last year.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In October, Steven and Olga confirmed that they called it quits just one year after they got married. At the time, they claimed the separation was amicable and that they will still do their best to be in their son’s life together.

But their recent social media updates suggest they have rekindled their romance. Recently, Olga took to Instagram and shared a video showing how Steven is “always trying to ruin [her] Stories.”

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

In the clip, the 90 Day Fiance dad can be seen adorably bothering Olga who was filming herself. Steven then planted a sweet kiss on her head before leaving. It’s definitely a swoon-worthy moment for the couple and fans are loving it.

Steven and Olga back together?

Fans were quick to react to Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova’s sweet moment together on Instagram. Many assumed the 90 Day Fiance stars got back together and that adorable kiss just proved it.

However, both Olga and Steven have yet to confirm the real score between them. They have been rather secretive when it comes to the status of their marriage lately, much to their fans’ disappointment.

Given the attention they’ve been getting — both good and bad — it’s understandable why they opted to keep things private as much as possible. Still, 90 Day Fiance fans are hoping to hear the good news from the pair soon.

90 Day Fiance: Steven and Olga prepare for ‘van life’

Meanwhile, Steven Frend recently teased the latest journey he and Olga Koshimbetova will embark on soon. Apparently, the 90 Day Fiance star is considering living in the van.

Recently, Steven shared a video of himself with Olga and Alex looking for spacious vans. He revealed that they’re planning on buying one as they start their new family journey on the road.

The 90 Day Fiance celeb also hinted about it on his Instagram page. On his bio, Steven called himself a “traveler,” adding that “#VanLife” is currently “in the works” for them. It’ll be interesting to see Steven, Olga, and Alex enjoy family life on the road.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.