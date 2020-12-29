90 Day Fiance: Are Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova still together?

90 Day Fiance stars Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova sent fans into a frenzy over a sweet holiday photo together. The doting parents made Christmas extra special for their two-year-old son Alex Frend.

But the festive family photo quickly raised questions as to whether or not they are back together. It can be recalled that the TLC stars announced their split earlier this year. What’s the real score between them?

90 Day Fiance: Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova celebrate Christmas with Alex

Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova set aside their differences and celebrated Christmas together as a happy family. The 90 Day Fiance cast members reunited for the holidays following their split earlier this year.

Olga took to Instagram and shared adorable holiday photos with Steven and Alex. The trio were all smiles as they posed next to their Christmas tree at home. It’s definitely a picture of a happy family and fans are all for it.

Steven and Olga confuse fans with relationship status

Another shot showed Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova cuddling each other, almost as if they’re a couple again. This sparked speculations that the 90 Day Fiance stars have rekindled their romance.

In October, Steven confirmed that he and Olga called it quits, just one year after they got married. The yoga enthusiast pointed out that they went into marriage “super blindly.” However, he did not regret it at all, adding that he learned a lot from the experience.

Steven Frend also maintained that there are no hard feelings between him and Olga Koshimbetova. He said they’re doing their best to co-parent Alex, avoiding any drama at all costs.

So far, both Steven and Olga have yet to confirm the current status of their relationship. It wouldn’t be surprising to see them get back together, especially with Alex involved.

90 Day Fiance stars enjoy parenthood despite problems as a couple

Meanwhile, Steven Frend continues to enjoy being a first-time dad to Alex Frend. The 90 Day Fiance celeb has been exposing his son to some of his interests. Recently, he taught Alex how to skateboard. The tot seemed to pick up the skill quite easily as he rode it like a pro.

Olga Koshimbetova, on the other hand, enjoys taking Alex on adventures. The mother and son duo loves to spend their free time outdoors.

The 90 Day Fiance stars may or may not be back together, but that doesn’t stop them from rocking at being parents.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.