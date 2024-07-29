90 Day Fiance’s Steven Frend reveals 25-pound weight gain with before-and-after photos

Steven Frend is sporting a new physique, and his self-confidence is soaring.

The 90 Day Fiance Season 6 alum has been working behind the scenes to transform his appearance.

Steven showed off the fruits of his labor over the weekend with a carousel of photos on Instagram.

In his upload, Steven began with a current mirror selfie, showing off his recent gains.

The father of two snapped a few shirtless “after” pics, showing off his new-and-improved physique, along with a photo taken inside the gym and a couple of “before” shots.

It was evident from Steven’s photos that he has bulked up in a good way, and judging by his caption, he’s pleased with the results.

“147lbs ➡️ 172lbs in 6 months,” Steven’s caption began, revealing that he has gained 25 pounds of muscle since January.

His caption continued, “People often say they would die for their children, but would you get healthy for them? 🖤”

Steven’s fans are impressed with his transformation

Steven’s post received thousands of likes, and in the comments section, he was met with praise from his fans and followers.

“Looking good bro!” read one such comment.

Another fan added, “Looking great my dude. Love to see it.”

One Instagram user added they are “always rooting for” Steven, letting him know he looked “great.”

Steven’s fellow 90 Day Fiance cast member, Statler Riley, posted a slew of clapping-hands emojis to express her appreciation for his physical transformation.

Steven admits he wasn’t happy with his appearance

As Steve noted in response to a fan’s question, his weight gain was intentional. As he explained, he wasn’t happy with his appearance, so he decided to take action.

“I was not happy with what I saw in the mirror,” Steven wrote. “I hated even taking my shirt off at the beach. So I’m creating everything I want.”

Is Steven still with his Russian wife, Olga?

While Steven has been focusing on his physical health, 90 Day Fiance fans have wondered about his marriage to Olga Koshimbetova.

Steven met his Russian wife when she came to the U.S. to work for a summer. The two had a short but intense fling, which resulted in Olga becoming pregnant with their first child.

However, lately, it appears that things aren’t going so well in their marriage. Steven and Olga haven’t appeared in each other’s Instagram feeds since 2023.

And they don’t follow each other on the social media platform, either, adding to the speculation that they’ve split.

Despite the questions that Steven receives regularly on his posts, he has yet to confirm or deny whether he and Olga are still together.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.