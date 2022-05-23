90 Day Fiance alum Paul Staehle takes off shirt while running down a hallway

Paul Staehle took off his shirt in a video he shared with 90 Day Fiance fans where he was running down a house’s hallway. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle posted a bizarre video of himself running down a hallway in a house while he took off his shirt to the song, “I’m Too Sexy.”

Paul has been known to post strange videos of himself running, but this latest one took it to a new level. He had never removed items of clothing in videos before.

The person taking the video is also unknown, and there was no context given as to what prompted the awkward video.

Paul and his now-estranged Brazilian wife, Karine Martins, first appeared in Seasons 1 and 2 of Before the 90 Days before making appearances on Season 1 of The Other Way and Season 5 of Happily Ever After?.

Paul shared a video with his more than 500k followers on Instagram that featured him being filmed in the hallway of a house.

In the video, Paul stood looking at the camera before he jogged toward it and paused close up while he took off his shirt.

He then jogged down and back up the hallway with his shirt off as he just wore jeans, visible boxers, and shoes.

Paul did not caption the video, and the song “I’m Too Sexy” played throughout its entirety.

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins are no longer together

Paul and Karine’s rocky relationship played out in front of 90 Day Fiance viewers for years before they were ultimately fired from the network amid domestic violence allegations.

Since then, Paul and Karine moved back to America, had another child, and started doing OnlyFans together.

However, within the last year, their relationship deteriorated once again, and Paul has hurled many accusations against Karine, who was recently charged with domestic violence.

Both of them have remained relatively quiet on social media the last few months and have not publically addressed what has been going on in their relationship.

39-year-old Paul and 25-year-old Karine have two young sons at the center of their drama, and it is unclear at this point whose custody they are in.

Lately, Karine has been posting several mirror selfies in tiny outfitsy outfits, while Paul has been posting running videos.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.