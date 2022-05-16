90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle shares video running through the woods

Paul Staehle shared a video with 90 Day Fiance fans of himself running through the woods. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle’s running style was made famous during his time within the franchise, and he appears not to have forgotten that.

Paul shared a video where he was filmed in the middle of the woods, not on a path, running around frantically.

He could be heard having labored breathing as he appeared to be aimlessly running around. He did not indicate who was filming him.

Paul preceded this video with one where he pointed to an upside cross on a tree and then started running. He also shared a post where he said there were weird people in the woods doing what he thought was witchcraft.

This is not the first running video Paul has shared, but it might be the strangest given the location and circumstances.

90 Day Fiance viewers first watched Paul and his now-estranged-wife Karine Martins on Seasons 1 and 2 of Before the 90 Days. After their original run, they were featured on Season 1 of The Other Way and Season 5 of Happily Ever After?.



Paul shared a video of himself where he was stopped at the bottom of a hill. He looked up at the camera and whoever was filming before taking off into a run up the hill and past the camera.

He ran further up the hill and ducked behind a tree.

The comments were turned off on his post.

It’s unclear what the purpose of Paul’s video was or why he was in the woods, but he did give a little context in his preceding video, where he pointed to a tree with an upside-down cross carved into it. He also claimed to have seen people and freaky symbols in the woods during an Instagram story.

Paul recently shared a rare selfie and talked about overcoming ‘obstacles’

Paul has been embroiled in a nasty breakup with his estranged 90 Day Fiance wife Karine and was silent on social media for a while following Karine’s charges of domestic violence.

Paul recently shared a selfie where he talked about overcoming ‘obstacles’ with comments about his faith in the caption.

Paul and Karine have two young sons at the center of their drama. Paul and Karine have been living in Kentucky with their boys for the last year before this recent stint of marital issues.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.