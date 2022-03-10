Former 90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins charged with domestic violence — Here is what we know

Previous 90 Day Fiance alum Karine Martins has been charged with domestic violence. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins has been charged in the state of Kentucky with domestic violence, although the exact circumstances of what caused Karine’s arrest and charge remain unknown.

Based on Jefferson County court records, Karine had an arraignment yesterday for assault and 4th degree domestic violence with minor injury.

It is unclear whether the case against Karine stems from a disturbing video from late December 2021 which appeared to show Karine grabbing her husband Paul Staehle’s neck and pushing him into the couch in front of their kids.

Karine maintained no wrongdoing in that video and claimed the video didn’t tell the whole story.

She and Paul have a history of making domestic violence allegations against one another, however it’s not known whether this charge relates her estranged husband or another alleged incident.



Kentucky court information states that Karine was arraigned yesterday for, “Assault 4th degree domestic violence minor injury.”

A popular 90 Day Fiance fan page shared the news with the 90 Day community about Karine’s arraignment on Instagram.

Karine’s specific charges were also defined in a separate post showing additional court information.

At this point, it remains unclear what the outcome of Karine’s arraignment was and who she allegedly assaulted.

Neither she nor Paul has addressed the charges and he has not been posting anything on his usually active Instagram.

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins going through a messy breakup

For months, Paul and Karine have been in a vicious cycle of back and forth allegations of varying degrees against each other and it has largely played out on social media.

From Paul claiming to be financially and independently supporting his two kids with Karine to his assertion that Karine abandoned the boys in a hotel, the drama has been non-stop.

90 Day followers know Paul’s behavior to be strange in general but his recent bizarre antics have been confusing critics who have urged him to get help.

On Karine’s side of things, she said that her worst days in life have been with Paul and that she was previously afraid of leaving her allegedly abusive relationship with him.

