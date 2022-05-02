90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle shares message about overcoming ‘obstacles’ amid divorce from Karine Martins

Paul Staehle made a post aimed at his 90 Day Fiance fans on social media. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle has been silent on social media the last few months but recently shared a post about how he was doing amid his divorce from Karine Martins.

While there is no official word about the tumultuous couple’s divorce, both parties have made it clear that they are separated, and things are not amicable.

Despite everything, Paul shared a selfie where he talked about life’s “obstacles” and instilled his religious faith in the message.

Paul Staehle talks about overcoming ‘obstacles’ amid divorce from Karine Martins

Paul had not been active on Instagram since late March of 2022 before posting a selfie with a pointed message.

Paul shared a picture of himself on what looked like a walking path where he had a faint smile with his mouth closed.

In the post’s caption, Paul wrote, “The path may be long and many obstacles may be in the way. But all obstacles can be overcome with faith and God.”

Paul and his 90 Day Fiance wife, Karine, are in the midst of a nasty divorce. While Paul didn’t directly attribute the “obstacles” to himself, a guess can be ventured that he was relating things to his own life and current circumstances.

Paul Staehle is usually active on social media

Paul has tended to have bouts of social media silence in the past, but before this most recent one, he aired a lot of dirty laundry about his relationship with Karine. He also shared a series of strange posts that left 90 Day fans concerned.

Paul has accused Karine of abandoning their kids in a hotel room, using their joint bank card to pay for dating apps, and there was recently a domestic violence case launched against Karine.

Paul and Karine’s two young sons are at the center of all the drama. 90 Day Fiance viewers watched the troubled couple start their family while on the show before they were fired from the network over domestic violence allegations.

Paul has also torn down his relationship with his mother through social media and conversely praised her.

Through Instagram, Paul brought up one of the most famous scenes in 90 Day history that is, in part, what viewers know him for. The scene where he asked Karine’s father for Karine’s hand in marriage with a wayward hand gesture was one of Paul’s more cringy moments.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.