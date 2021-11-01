90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle dished on the sensitive and dramatic issues he is having with his mom

Paul put his mom on blast on social media over some family issues. Pic credit: TLC

In a since-deleted Instagram post, controversial former 90 Day Fiance cast member Paul Staehle bashed his mother by claiming that she has not made an effort to be in his two sons’ lives, and Paul made it seem like Halloween was the catalyst.

He also shared some of the other things that have apparently made his mom angry that seem to be driving a dramatic wedge between them.

Paul has been living back in the US with Karine and their children since around Mother’s Day of 2021 and, up until now, Paul hasn’t shared any public issues he has with his mom over social media.

On Before the 90 Days and Happily Ever After?, Paul’s mom showed her emotional support for Paul but did draw a hard line when it came to financial support and housing because of his reckless behavior.

Former 90 Day Fiance cast member Paul Staehle posted some negative comments about his mom

Paul took to Instagram to air the family drama he has apparently been having with his mother. He put his mom on blast through his Instagram story but has since deleted the controversial post.

One popular 90 Day Fiance fan page captured the strange post from Paul.

Paul wrote, “Breaks my heart here in USA my mother never wants to see my kids anymore. I just asked her if she would like to see them for Halloween and I got a loud NO. She ended up blocking our phone number and got frustrated we hired a babysitter to help us with the kids when we are working or Karine is in college.”



Paul continued, “She believes Karine should drop out of school and be a full time mother. I do not remember the last time she came to our house to Visit. In Brazil Karine’s family loved seeing our kids daily. Here they seem to be a burden. I mean it’s Halloween I would at least hope she would see their costumes.”

There is most likely more to Paul’s claims and also Paul’s mom’s side of things to be considered.

Paul Staehle often overshares on Instagram

Recently, Paul shared on Instagram that he avoided having to undergo surgery because he passed his kidney stone. He went so far as to show proof of the large stone.

Paul also promoted his and Karine’s appearance on Maury through Instagram where he voiced his continued speculation that Karine may have cheated on him and the kids might not be his.

The new season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres Sunday, December 12 at 8/7c on TLC.