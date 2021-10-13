90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle reveals why he no longer has to undergo surgery

Paul shared some personal medical news in a recent post. Pic credit: TLC

Paul gave 90 Day Fiance fans TMI when he was explaining how he avoided surgery for a particular ailment.

It turns out Paul had kidney stones that have been troubling him but he was able to pass them without having to undergo surgery. How he let his followers know this was by posting a picture to his Instagram story holding up the stone.

Paul has been choosing to share personal, cryptic, and odd news on his social media lately and this picture with a description adds to that.

Paul Staehle shared some TMI news with followers on Instagram about a medical problem

It appears that Paul has been struggling with kidney stones that were so severe that he was scheduled to have surgery. Paul was able to finally pass the large stone and graphically shared the news with his followers on Instagram.

Paul decided to share the kidney stone with the world which means he went fishing in the toilet for it.

Paul posted an up-close picture of the stone in between his fingers with the caption, “Finally passed this kidney stone. Thankfully avoiding surgery that was scheduled to remove it this week thank god.”

Paul Staehle has shared a lot of personal information recently

Paul tends to share TMI about himself and his family’s personal life on Instagram. Sometimes it comes in the form of cryptic messages but other times he is blatant about the information he shares, as was the case with the kidney stone.

Paul posted that he was accepted to be on the Maury Show to once and for all find out the paternity of his two sons with Karine. Paul has been obsessive about pregnancy and STD tests with Karine and his move to go public with the speculation once again could have all been for clout.

A few months ago Paul posted pictures of Karine packing up her beauty school supplies and said that Karine was giving up her dream. He gave no further explanation and the odd post left followers wondering what was going on behind the scenes.

Paul also made strange claims that Karine’s Instagram was taken over by a woman who handles her promotions and isn’t giving Karine the money from it.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.