90 Day Fiance: Paul Staehle’s latest video confuses critics who urge him to get help

Paul Staehle’s latest antics on social media have left 90 Day Fiance viewers annoyed and begging him to seek help for his behavior. The dad-of-two is known for being odd and quirky, and his recent video is evidence of that.

People have grown frustrated with Paul following years of strange behavior in his personal life, mostly stemming from lots of drama with his now-estranged wife, Karine Martins.

However, this time, Paul didn’t need Karine to rile up his followers, and he did that all on his own.

Paul Staehle shares strange video on social media

The 90 Day Fiance star has been promoting his online platforms, and he tried a unique way to drum up clients with an odd video, which he posted on Instagram.

In the video, Paul seems to be in a hospital room or some medical facility, as pointed out by eagle-eyed followers. The dad-of-two appeared to place the recording device on a table, then gave two thumbs up to the camera to signal that he was ready.

However, what he did next confused and annoyed the people who watched the strange clip. Paul turned his back to the camera and ran to the end of the room, then back towards the camera again. He then did this a few more times before the clip ended.

He also added the song I Look Good by O.T Genasis over the video, which showed him clad in a mustard-colored shirt, a tiny gold chain, and oversized jeans which hung loosely on his hips.

Keep in mind that Paul has already warned his followers that his videos are utter chaos, and he’s proving just that!

90 Day Fiance viewers urge Paul Staehle to seek help

After posting the video on Instagram, 90 Day Fiance viewers urged Paul to seek help.

However, It seems the 38-year-old now fancies himself to be a “comedian,” as noted by his Instagram bio, and the video was meant to be a comedic performance.

Unfortunately, people were not in on the joke, and they let him have it in the comment section.

“You need urgent help!” wrote a commenter.

“Clown 🤡!” said someone else. “Didn’t know that they have phone access in [a] mental hospital.”

“Sad. Just sad. Something is definitely wrong and I hope you get the help you desperately need,” added one Instagram user.

The consistent theme in Paul’s comments is that there’s something wrong with the TLC star and people want him to get help.

“Paul you really need help. Look 👀 at yourself acting a fool,” said one person.

Meanwhile, someone else added, “Paul you need help [this] is not funny anymore.”

What do you think of Paul Staehle’s video? Could he cut it as a comedian?

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.