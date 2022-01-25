90 Day Fiance: Karine Martins talks demise of her marriage, says ‘some people aren’t meant for each other’

Karine Martins talks about divorce from Paul Staehle. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins has come to terms with the fact that she and Paul Staehle are not meant for each other. The Brazilian native admitted as much during a chat on Instagram after being asked about the demise of her marriage.

After years of toxicity, Karine and Paul recently decided to end their marriage and file for divorce. She has since moved out of the Louisville, Kentucky home they once shared, while their two sons, Pierre and Ethan, remain with Paul.

It’s unclear where Karine is currently residing but based on her recent social media post, she still lives somewhere in Kentucky. People have grown tired of Karine and Paul’s constant breakups and makeups over the years, and this is not the first time they have talked about divorce.

However, Karine seems determined to sever ties with Paul once and for all, and she recently admitted that they are not meant for each other.

Karine Martins says she and Paul Staehle are not meant for each other

The 90 Day Fiance star opened up her Instagram to questions from her followers, and she got many queries about her marriage to Paul Staehle.

One Instagram user asked the mom-of-two if she would try to save her marriage for the sake of her young boys, but Karine noted that she and Paul are better off divorced.

“I believe in marriage but I also learned that sometimes some people aren’t meant for each other and together they make a toxic environment,” responded Karine.”Knowing this, I believe that for my children and myself it’s better this way.”

Pic credit: @staehlekarine/Instagram

This is not the first time that the TLC star has admitted that getting a divorce from Paul would be the best thing for their kids. A few weeks ago, she shared a photo of her kids and admitted it was better for them to have two happy homes than one broken home.

Karine Martins and Paul are Staehle are in the process of getting divorced

Although we’ve been down this road with the 90 Day Fiance couple before, it appears they are serious about ending things for good this time.

Paul has already taken steps to end his marriage and revealed that sheriffs were trying to serve Karine with the documents.

Paul has claimed that his estranged wife is already looking for a new beau after discovering that she joined several online dating sites.

However, Karine has since spoken out and said she is not seeing anyone and has no intentions to jump back into the dating pool anytime soon. According to the 23-year-old, she is putting all her focus on her kids.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.