90 Day Fiance: Karine Martins refutes dating claims after Paul Staehle revealed she joined several dating apps

90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins has refuted recent claims that she’s already on the hunt for a new guy amid her breakup from husband Paul Staehle. The mom-of-two recently made it clear that she’s not dating anyone nor is she thinking about entering into a relationship anytime soon.

Karine’s comments come days after her estranged husband Paul outed her on social media and told his followers that she joined several dating sites and charged them to their joint account. Paul appeared to be laughing off the situation and claimed that if she found someone else it would get her out of his hair.

Karine took to her own Instagram page to clear up the accusations but didn’t directly address the dating site comments. Nonetheless, the Brazilian native is soon-to-be single but affirmed that she’s certainly not ready to mingle.

Karine Martins says she’s not dating despite claims by Paul Staehle

The 90 Day Fiance star wrote a message on her Instagram Story recently after Paul Staehle shared on social media that she racked up hundreds of dollars on their joint account by signing up for several dating apps.

Karine told her followers that things are more than they appear on social media and reminded them that there are two sides to every story.

As for whether or not she signed up for numerous dating apps as Paul alleged, we still don’t know because she didn’t directly address that topic. However, Karine did make it clear that dating is not on her mind right now.

“Life outside social media is more than that, don’t believe what they say, post, every story has two sides…” wrote Karine, adding, “I’m not dating and I’m not even thinking about a relationship anytime soon.”

She also responded to a serious allegation Paul made a few days ago that she left their children alone in a hotel. Karine said that did not happen.

“About my children, I would never and never would leave them ALONE,” she said.

Karine Martins says she will clarify everything in due time

The 90 Day Fiance star also noted that for now, she’s not saying much about what’s been going on between her and Paul Staehle. However, Karine noted that in due time she will clarify everything.

“I’m not going to attack anyone like they’re attacking me,” she wrote. “In a short time, things will be clarified judicially. I’m not desperate, just worried about my kids.”

She continued, “Soon, out of respect for my family and everyone who supports me, I will clarify everything. I only ask for one thing: Have EMPATHY. Respect a woman and mother.”

