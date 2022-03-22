90 Day Fiance viewers are annoyed after Paul Staehle shares video of himself running in the woods

A recent video Paul Staehle posted of himself running annoyed 90 Day Fiance viewers. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance cast member Paul Staehle posted a strange and seemingly unprovoked video of himself running away from the camera in the woods while the song “Eye of the Tiger” played in the background.

Paul’s video came off to many 90 Day viewers as unnecessary and annoying amid his tumultuous marriage and breakup with his estranged wife, Karine Martins.

This is not the first running video Paul has posted, and there was a tone of irritation from 90 Day critics in the comments due to his continued use of his famous run to get attention.

Many of Paul’s followers feel that he should be focusing on getting help for his situation instead of posting these videos.

Paul posted a video of himself that started with him looking into the camera on a dirt path in the woods. He then quickly turned and started running down the trail with the same kind of run that 90 Day Fiance viewers have seen several times on camera.

The video continued to focus on Paul from the same vantage point until he disappeared out of view.

90 Day critics jumped into the comments of his post to share their range of opinions on the peculiar video.

A top comment remarked, “I just want him to get a regular pair of sneakers, a regular pair of jeans.”

Someone else urged, “Paul please get professional help.”

Another critic shared that same sentiment and said, “This guy needs mental help.”

He also got called weird as well as a “f*****g clown” by two different onlookers.

Paul Staehle posted a video of his clean house amid Karine Martins’ domestic assault charge

Karine was recently charged with domestic assault in the state of Kentucky.

As that drama was going on, Paul shared a video of his house looking immaculate. It is unclear what the video’s intention was since he did not speak in it and his two sons were not present.

Paul’s running and clean house videos come as Paul has been sharing a string of odd posts that have prompted 90 Day Fiance fans to urge him to get help.

