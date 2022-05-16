90 Day Fiance: Karine Martins is red hot in a thigh-skimming minidress

Karine Martins showed off to 90 Day Fiance fans in a short red minidress. Pic credit: TLC

Former 90 Day Fiance star Karine Martins looked healthy and unbothered in a recent photo she shared in a thigh-skimming minidress.

The 25-year-old mother of two posed for a mirror selfie that showed off her entire outfit and figure.

A song played over the video and she added a small happy face emoji over the picture.

Karine has been embroiled in drama with her estranged 90 Day husband Paul Staehle for the last few months, and she was charged with domestic violence in early March 2022.

She has been relatively quiet on social media since then, but her bold new post may mean she is trying to overcome the negativity.

In the post, Karine was wearing a red dress that puffed out at the shoulders. The dress came to Karine’s thigh and was form-fitting as she posed with one hand on her hip.

The picture was taken in a bedroom setting that appears to be the same place she has shown in another post recently.

A song with the title and lyrics, “Come With Me,” played over the photo.

Karine did not share a caption or explain what prompted the photo.

Paul Staehle has also been posting on social media

Recently, Paul shared several videos of himself running in the woods off of a path while an unknown person filmed him. It is not the first video he has shared running but it may be the strangest.

In one of those videos, Paul pointed to an upside-down cross carved into a tree and started running away from it. In his Instagram story, he explained that there were weird people in the woods and he thought they were doing witchcraft.

Paul’s run is famous within the 90 Day Fiance universe for its bizarre style and how often Paul broke out into running during the time he appeared within the franchise.

Paul famously ran from Karine into the Brazilian jungle after trying to tell her about his criminal record. He also ran away from the camera crew before showing his criminal records to Karine and her family.

Once, when Paul was overwhelmed in Brazil, he ran into a chicken coop.

Another time in Kentucky he ran after Karine after she grew frustrated and walked down the street in their trailer park.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.