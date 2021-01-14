Pregnant Karine Martins joins OnlyFans — Does Paul Staehle approve?

90 Day Fiance star Paul Staehle reacted to his wife Karine Martins joining OnlyFans.

Plenty of 90 Day Fiance stars have wound up on OnlyFans including Larissa Lima, Deavan Clegg, Elizabeth Castravet and more. Even Geoffrey Pashcel recently teased that he was going to join the site.

However, it does not seem like Paul had any say in the matter and was caught off guard by Karine joining the site.

“Should I be ok with this?” Paul wrote in a screenshot obtained by @90dayfiancenow.

Paul wrote the question on his story along with a link to Karine’s OnlyFans page and a video that he posted from Karine’s page.

“Hello everybody. Guess who’s on OnlyFans now? Me,” Karine revealed in the video. “But nothing’s naked. Come and check out my OnlyFans. I’ll see you there. Buh-bye.”

Karine created her OnlyFans as she’s pregnant with her and Paul’s second child. It appears that Karine’s OnlyFans will be pretty tame though since she won’t be posting any nude pictures.

Considering that Paul posted the link, it seems like he’s fine with his wife being on the site.

Karine’s OnlyFans Page

Karine already has more than 1,700 likes on her OnlyFans page.

Karine currently only has a free subscription option at the moment but it is likely she will start offering priced subscriptions as she gets more familiar with the site.

The header of her OnlyFans is a picture of her wearing an exotic dancer outfit zoomed in on her pregnant belly.

Her latest video is titled Naughty Preggy Dance Today.

She noted on her bio that she is taking requests from fans for her videos.

Paul says Karine gets with other men

During a recent interview with Domenick Nati, Paul revealed that Karine had been hanging out with other men and bringing their son, Pierre.

“Are you saying that she openly goes out with other men and, before she does, that you do a background check on them?” Domenick confirmed.

Paul explained that he “can’t stop her” and is fine with as long as she doesn’t bring their son around dangerous men.

“All I’m saying is before we had an argument about it and [what] I told her [was], ‘I tell you what, if you want to go with Pierre and everything else, I’m ok with that if I can do a background check to make sure everything’s cool before you take my son around those individuals,” Paul responded.

Paul and Karine have made their relationship struggles known. The two were on the brink of divorce.

However, the two have committed to pushing through for the sake of their son, Pierre, and baby number two, who is on the way.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.