1000-Lb Sisters: Tammy Slaton still gaining weight, is ‘depressed’ after hitting 665-lbs

1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton continues to struggle with her weight and admits that she’s feeling “depressed” during recent conversation with her doctor. Pic credit: TLC

1000-Lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton has been struggling to lose more weight during the current season of the show. Tammy’s ultimate goal was to lose enough weight to qualify for weight loss surgery.

The journey to weight loss surgery began back in the first season of the show. Tammy, along with her sister, Amy, were on a journey to get their health on track and lose a significant amount of weight. This was a heavy feat considering that between the two women they weighed in at nearly 1,000 combined.

During Season 1, Amy was able to lose enough weight on her own that she qualified and followed through with weight loss surgery. Tammy, however, continued to struggle. And although the end of the first season saw her down around forty pounds, and she has been unable to maintain the weight loss.

In the season finale, fans will watch as Tammy and her brother, Chris, who has been on this journey with her, sit down with her doctor for a virtual weigh-in that doesn’t go the way she had hoped.

Tammy’s virtual weigh-in

In the clip, posted by People, Tammy steps on the scale revealing her weight to sit at 665-lbs.

“So we’re 21 pounds higher than what we were last time, correct?” Tammy’s doctor asks.

Tammy sadly looks away and responds, “Yeah.”

During a later confessional, Chris shares, “It’s like, come on, girl. Are you even really trying? Because if you were, I could understand a pound or two. But every time she steps on the scale, she adds twenty pounds.”

“Twenty pounds. I’m like, ‘Damn!” So, pretty much, I’ve failed as a, you know, as a diet buddy,” he continued.

Tammy’s doctor admits she’s making progress despite weight gain

When Tammy’s doctor asked why she thought she kept gaining weight, it was clear that the struggle for Tammy is deep and overwhelming.

“I just wasn’t doing what I needed to do,” she admitted. “I mean, sometimes I try to eat healthier, and then other days I’m like, ‘What the heck’s the point?'”

Tammy also admitted that after she’s made poor eating choices she feels “even more depressed.”

“Because I know I shouldn’t sit there and eat it all, but I do, and I don’t know how to stop,” she confessed.

And while it may sound like excuses to some viewers, Tammy’s doctor tells her that just admitting she doesn’t know how to stop means she’s making progress.

“Okay, that’s honest,” he responded. “Not so much that you’re hungry, but it’s an addiction that you have of needing that food to fulfill maybe when you’re down or sad, or something missing in your life.”

“I think that’s something that maybe we need to talk about and deal with,” he continued. “I’m really proud of you for the fact that you just admitted, ‘I don’t know how to stop,’ because that’s the first step in asking somebody to try to help you learn to stop.”

Tammy’s doctor concluded by telling her that she may not be closer to qualifying for surgery, but she’s progressing towards finding the root issues at hand that, hopefully, will get her to a place where surgery is possible.

1000-lb Sisters season finale airs Monday at 10/9c on TLC.