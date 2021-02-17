1000-lb Sisters: Tammy Slaton comes out as pansexual

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton has revealed she’s pansexual. Pic credit: TLC

1000-lb Sisters star Tammy Slaton has been on a long journey towards a healthier lifestyle. Both she and her sister Amy struggled with their weight from a young age and their show follows their weight loss journey.

Season 2 of the TLC reality show finds Tammy and Amy in two very different places in their lives. Amy has had weight loss surgery and is currently expecting her first child with her husband.

Tammy, on the other hand, has been struggling to stay on the weightloss wagon and has recently been slipping back into old habits instead of staying on track. Making matters even more complicated, Tammy’s boyfriend, Jerry, is also struggling between being there for Tammy and enabling her unhealthy eating habits.

To add another layer of complexity to Tammy’s life, she recently gathered the courage to come out as pansexual to Jerry while enjoying a meal with Amy and her husband, Michael.

Tammy reveals she’s pansexual

While the foursome was out enjoying a meal, Tammy seized the opportunity to be honest with Jerry.

“So, like, Jerry, I got some stuff that we need to talk about,” Tammy began.

When she hesitated to finish her thought, Jerry told Tammy that she could tell him anything. So, she mustered up the courage and got it off her chest.

“I am pansexual,” she confessed.

Clearly confused, Jerry paused before requesting clarification.

“What is it?” he asked.

Tammy explained it to the best of her ability by telling Jerry that to her “love is love.”

“It means love is love. I would date anybody whether they’re transgender, straight, gay,” Tammy explained.

Naturally this brought on even more questions from Jerry who was confused by Tammy’s explanation.

“So what you sayin’ is that you would date a transgender guy?” he asked.

“Yeah,” Tammy responded. “Or girl. It’s about how they make me feel, not how they look.”

Tammy admits she thought she was bi-sexual

During a confessional with producers, Tammy elaborated on how she discovered her sexuality through the help of a friend.

“I always thought I was bisexual, and then I started talking to one of my friends and she told me she was pansexual, and I asked her kind of what it meant. It means you love everybody, not just the same sex. And I was like, ‘Well, I guess I am, too.’ Because I wouldn’t mind being with someone that’s transgender or whatever,” Tammy explained.

Although Jerry seemed concerned, he assured Tammy that he accepted her anyways.

“I mean, it is what it is, Tammy,” he said. “I still love you though.”

He further elaborated, “I’m still trying to figure out what it means, but I’m okay with it. I love Tammy the way she is.”

1000-lb Sisters airs Mondays at 10/9c on TLC.