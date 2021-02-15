Michael Halterman on 1000-lb Sisters: What to know about Amy Slaton’s husband

We all have seen Michael Halterman, Amy Slaton’s husband, support the sisters through their weight-loss journey on 1000-lb Sisters.

You may also have noticed, however, that Michael has a way of staying out of the drama.

Despite him appearing on literally every single episode of 1000-lb Sisters, not much is known about him.

Some internet sleuthing shows that Michael and Amy reportedly got married in 2019, and went to the same high school together, Union County High School. Who would have thought there was a cute romantic story behind them?

Michael’s Facebook page does not reveal much, but does show that he works as a mill operator at Shamrock Technologies. He also regularly posts memes and video clips on his timeline, many related to the church.

He also has his own YouTube channel, and while he has nearly 3,000 at the time of writing that’s a far cry from the more than 350,000 that Amy and Tammy have on theirs.

Michael also doesn’t post often and when he does it is usually Lego gaming videos. In the few videos which he has made himself, he is mainly seen cooking — however, his clips lack the professionalism of Amy and Tammy’s.

It’s telling that his most popular video is one which includes Amy, showing the pair doing the Bean Boozled Challenge in June, 2017.

For those interested, Michael also did a 45-minute ‘get to know me’ video back in 2018.

Michael’s past revealed

While there is not much information on Michaels’s past, it has previously been reported that he was arrested in 2015. Details of the arrest are not very clear, but he is claimed to have been charged with “assault”, 4th degree (domestic violence), and minor injury.

Looking towards the future and not allowing the past to hold him back, Michael and Amy are very proud of their relationship. They have an amazing bond and it is clear that they have a special unspoken connection. He is always happy to help the sisters with anything, with the inclusion of pushing Tammy around.

How he puts up with all the moaning and groaning, no one really knows. His love for Amy seems to be unconditional and genuine.

Couple expecting first child

Amy and Michael are expecting their first child, after struggling to get pregnant due to Amy’s weight. After she underwent bariatric surgery with Dr. Proctor, she soon found out that she was pregnant.

Fans will get to find out what happens next with the two love birds, and their new addition to the family, on 1000-lb Sisters.

1000-lb Sisters airs Mondays at 10/9c on TLC.