Production on Season 3 of The Witcher could start as early as March

Anya Chalotra stars as Yennefer of Vengerberg, as seen in Season 1 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Katalin Vermes

Season 2 of The Witcher has only just dropped to Netflix. However, that certainly hasn’t stopped fans from speculating about when Season 3 will arrive on our doorsteps.

After all, it has been 22 days since Season 2 arrived and, at only eight episodes, many viewers either binged it in a day or are already on their second — or more — run-through.

So, news of production gearing up on Season 3 is simply music to everyone’s ears.

Season 3 scripts are already written

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Freya Allan, who portrays Cirilla of Cintra, has already seen at least some of the scripts for Season 3 of The Witcher.

The series showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich, has also stated via her official Twitter account that the scripts were nearing completion back on December 11.

Pic credit: @LHissrich/Twitter

Already, it is known that Season 3 of The Witcher will closely follow the third book in the series written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

So, to have the scripts already close to completion seems like a given, especially after so many lockdowns on TV productions last year thanks to the global coronavirus pandemic.

But having the scripts written may not mean the network is ready to start filming yet. However, a new rumor by a dedicated Witcher fansite suggests production could begin very soon.

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Susie Allnut

Filming on Season 3 of The Witcher to begin in March

According to Redanian Intelligence, it is believed that pre-production work is about to begin on Season 3. This covers a variety of things and means that the network is getting ready to start filming.

And, this could happen as early as March, according to the fansite. They also believe that filming will wrap up in August of this year if no delays crop up.

As yet, there has not yet been an official confirmation from Netflix or any of the cast and crew involved on Season 3 of The Witcher, so all we have at the moment is hearsay.

However, Redanian Intelligence has managed to get some scoops out ahead of time so it is certainly something to consider.

Of course, the commencement of filming is only the starting point and it will still be quite some time before the next installment of the epic fantasy series drops, which some –myself included — are predicting will occur in December of this year.

Season 2 of The Witcher is currently available to stream on Netflix.