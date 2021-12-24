The Witcher Season 3: All the new details revealed

Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Susie Allnut

The dust has barely even settled on Season 2 of The Witcher. In fact, a staggering 142.4 million viewing hours tuned in within the first few days of Season 2 dropping.

On top of that, viewers also checked out Season 1 of The Witcher prior to the new season dropping since it has been two years since the show’s debut.

But now that every last episode has been consumed and analyzed, viewers are already turning to Season 3 of the hit epic fantasy series.

With the airing of the recent show, The Witcher Unlocked, more has been revealed about the upcoming installment. So, let’s take a look at what viewers can expect when The Witcher returns.

The Witcher Season 3 details revealed

The Witcher’s showrunner, Lauren S. Hissrich was interviewed during The Witcher Unlocked and she has given away some interesting tidbits about Season 3, according to Forbes.

For those who have read the book series and are wondering about when the bonding between Ciri (Freya Allan), Geralt (Henry Cavill), and Yennefer (Anya XChalotra) will occur, Hissrich has confirmed both during The Witcher Unlocked and as well as via commentary on her official Twitter account that this will occur in Season 3 of The Witcher.

This will also mean that Geralt will have to work at forgiving Yennefer for her betrayal in Season 2.

Season 3 of The Witcher will closely follow book three in the series written by Andrzej Sapkowski as well as have Ciri as the “center of this universe.”

Freya Allan stars as Ciri, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Jay Maidment

Book fans can also look forward to some of the “iconic moments” from book two that were left out of Season 2. Hissrich has promised that they will be included even though they will be focusing on the third book, Time of Contempt.

If you missed out on seeing a lot of Jaskier (Joey Batey) in Season 2 of The Witcher, have no fear because he will turn up from the very start of Season 3 and hang around for a while. He and Ciri will also spend some time together.

Francesca (Mecia Simson) will also get more airtime when The Witcher returns.

Mercia Simson stars as Francesca in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Susie Allnut

Also, for those wondering about her questionable choice regarding the death of Eskel (Basil Eidenbenz), Hissrich has explained her reasoning for this. Potentially, the death of this character will have a long-reaching impact on both Geralt and his fellow witchers that will stretch into Season 3.

When will Season 3 of The Witcher air?

As yet, there has been no official word on when the next installment of The Witcher will hit.

However, the scripts have already been written, according to Hissrich, and Freya Allan has already boasted that she has read some of them.

Season 1 aired in December of 2019 and Season 2 also dropped in December.

The two-year gap was a result of the global coronavirus pandemic. Prior to that, the intention was to release the next season a year later.

This means that fans can assume that Netflix is aiming to drop Season 3 in December of 2022.

Season 2 of The Witcher is currently available to stream on Netflix.