The Witcher: The figures are in and everyone was desperate to binge on Season 2

Henry Cavill stars as Geralt of Rivia in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Susie Allnut

It has been not even a week since Season 2 of The Witcher dropped to Netflix. Finally, viewers got to tune in and find out how well Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) fared as a father to his adoptive child, Ciri (Freya Allan).

The fate of Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) was also explored along with her loss of magical powers.

In addition to this, viewers got a darker, more edgy tune from Jaskier (Joey Batey) as he went through his Rejected-By-Geralt phase.

But how many people actually tuned in to find all of this out? Well, according to Netflix, viewers were desperate for more of Geralt and the gang.

The Witcher Season 2 tops Netflix chart

Every week, Netflix lists its Global Top Ten chart that not only lists the most-watched shows on the streaming giant’s platform but exactly how many hours people tuned in.

And, according to their figures, viewers were desperate to check out Season 2 of The Witcher.

The figures are for the week of December 13-19. As Digital Spy points out, this means that Season 2 of The Witcher only covered three of those days. And, even with a shortened length of time, the epic fantasy series still managed to head the charts and rule supreme.

According to the list, people racked up a staggering 142.4 million viewing hours of Season 2 of The Witcher over the span of those three days.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

With a number like that, perhaps you are wondering who came in at second place and what sort of viewing hours that show had?

Freya Allan stars as Ciri in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Jay Maidment

The closest competition was… The Witcher

Netflix was fueling fans with a rewatch on Twitter of the first season of The Witcher. Dedicating one episode a day, many people joined in by watching and tweeting about the show as they relived the first instalment.

In addition to this, many fans were eager to relive Season 1 since it has been two years since it dropped thanks to the global coronavirus pandemic caused delays in filming.

So, it should come as no surprise that the number two place was filled by Season 1 of The Witcher.

A hefty 49.1 million hours were dedicated to catching up, in fact.

It was also the second week in a row that Season 1 had graced the charts.

Behind that, Season 2 of Titans placed third with 23.8 million viewing hours, which gives viewers an idea of just how much we are all thirsty for The Witcher at the moment.

With the first full week coming up, it will be interesting to see if it tops the first week’s viewing hours but, at the least, it looks set to ride the chart for some time yet. Plus, with viewing numbers like this, the series just might get its seven-season run that the series showrunner is hoping for.

Season 2 of The Witcher is currently available to stream on Netflix.