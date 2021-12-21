The Witcher Season 3 release date: When is it coming out?

Promotional poster for Season 2 of The Witcher featuring Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, Henry Cavill as Geralt, and Freya Allan as Ciri. Pic credit: Netflix

Season 2 of The Witcher only dropped on Friday. However, many fans have already binged the entire season and are desperate for more.

Season 1 of The Witcher saw Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) meet up with Ciri (Freya Allan), who was bound to him thanks to the Law of Surprise. His introduction and subsequent relationship with Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra) was also explored.

Then, in Season 2, viewers got to see how Geralt and Ciri interacted together and Yennefer’s involvement that initially started with somewhat nefarious reasons.

Now, viewers are looking forward to seeing what happens next after the surprise twist at the end that saw the true identity of the White Flame being revealed.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of The Witcher?

Already, fans are wondering if The Witcher will be renewed for a third season. As pointed out by Forbes, Netflix is known for randomly canceling its original series after a short amount of time.

However, this is not the case for The Witcher. Already, the hit epic fantasy series is being compared to Netflix’s Game of Thrones thanks to the fantasy element and the fact that it is based on a hugely popular book series.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, The Witcher has already been confirmed as renewed for Season 3.

In fact, the series showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich already has tentative plans for the series to run for seven seasons in total. And, with the massive following among fans, it seems possible the show just might make it that far and cover all of the book content.

Frey Allan as Ciri and Anna Shaffer as Triss, as seen in Season 2 of The Witcher. Pic credit: Netflix/Susie Allnut

Release date latest: When does The Witcher Season 3 come out?

While Season 3 of The Witcher is already confirmed, there is no release date. However, an educated guess could be made.

Season 1 of The Witcher aired on December 20, 2019, and Season 2 then dropped on December 17, 2021.

The global coronavirus pandemic put a damper on filming for Season 2, as well as the fact that Kristofer Hivju, who played Nivellen in the first episode, contracted COVID-19, and filming had to be halted.

This meant that it was likely that Netflix was aiming for Season 2 to air in December of 2020 until the pandemic got in the way of things and a delay of a year resulted.

So, based on that, it seems likely that Season 3 of The Witcher will also drop in December.

Already, Lauren S. Hissrich has confirmed that she is close to finishing the scripts for Season 3. if this is the case, then production and filming could follow soon, and a December drop date in 2022 does seem likely.

Season 2 of The Witcher is currently available to stream on Netflix.