One Chicago recap: Video reveals where Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med left off

Hanako Greensmith returns as Violet Mikami on Chicago Fire Season 11. Pic credit: Art Streiber/NBCUniversal

The casts of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. have helped provide a look back at how the shows ended in the spring and where they are heading this fall.

The big season premiere night for One Chicago arrives on Wednesday, September 21, ending the long summer hiatus for the trio of dramas.

A lot of news has come out about the shows, including a new firefighter joining the Chicago Fire cast.

Shocking news also reveals that a main character on Chicago P.D. is leaving, forcing Intelligence to go in a new direction very soon.

As for the medical side of things, the Chicago Med premiere is dealing with cliffhangers left over from Season 7.

To help One Chicago fans get ready for the new season, an extended video was released to provide a recap of where all of the shows left off when we last watched a new episode.

One Chicago recap and preview video

Below is a new video that was just released by the people behind the One Chicago shows. In it, we get to see some first-person interviews with cast members of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. as they talk about plot points.

This is a great recap video for One Chicago and well worth watching for any fan who is foggy about where all the storylines left off during the spring finale episodes. The bonus is that viewers hear things directly from the cast members themselves, which helps create some fresh buzz and excitement for the new episodes.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

More news from the One Chicago shows

To adjust for a character leaving, the Chicago P.D. cast is bringing back someone. It’s a character that could provide a new slant for Intelligence, and it should give the show more material to work with.

The synopsis for the Chicago Med premiere also reveals that a new character is coming into the fold, which has become familiar territory for the show. Doctors seem to come and go a lot at Med, so why should Season 8 be any different?

As a reminder, to catch up on any past episodes of the One Chicago dramas, fans can stream them through Peacock. Everything from the last season is now available, and re-watching those finale episodes could help.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. at 10/9c Wednesdays on NBC.