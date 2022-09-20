Chicago P.D. spoilers: Halstead exit to be ‘really impactful’

Jesse Lee Soffer as Jay Halstead on the Chicago P.D. Season 10 cast. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. spoilers shed some light on the upcoming exit of Jay Halstead from the show.

By now, most Chicago P.D. fans likely know that star Jesse Lee Soffer has decided to leave the program.

For years, Soffer has starred as Detective Halstead, one of the key pieces of the Intelligence team.

That time is about to come to an end, though, which is a big reason why Benjamin Levy Aguilar was brought back to One Chicago.

The writers and producers of the show have done a great job at keeping the primary storylines for Season 10 under wraps, and that includes not revealing what will happen to Halstead.

A new interview has given a better look at what’s to come, possibly hinting that the Halstead exit is going to become one of those classic episodes.

Chicago P.D. spoilers about Halstead’s future

“We tried to keep it as grounded [as possible] and do justice to Jesse and how great he is. He puts in a very good performance in all of it. It’s going to be really impactful,” Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan told TV Line about the upcoming Halstead exit.

“Hopefully, it all makes sense when everyone sees the episode that he’s departing in, and we did build to it, and we did have a chance to do that,” Sigan also stated.

What will happen to Upstead on Chicago P.D.?

Detective Jay Halstead (Soffer) and detective Hayley Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) got married on the show after their relationship developed a bit. It raises some interesting questions about how the show will address what comes next for Upstead.

“It’s a challenge, and she’s going to have to get through it. We’ll see her go in some interesting places, and how it manifests itself,” Sigan stated about how the relationship is going to impact Upton once Halstead is gone.

“It’s such an interesting relationship, and it’s been that way since the beginning,” Sigan also told TV Line.

Not only is Intelligence going to look a lot different with Halstead gone, it is going to open the door for a new character arc that Upton can go through as Chicago P.D. Season 10 plays out.

We still have a lot of questions about what’s going to happen next, but we will make sure to pass on if we learn whether Halstead is going to live or die when the character is on the small screen for the last time.

Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 1 airs for the first time on Wednesday, September 21, when all three dramas return to NBC. It’s a night not to be missed, as the shows will be setting up a lot of storylines that will play out this fall.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.