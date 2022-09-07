Chicago P.D. Season 10: Synopsis for premiere revealed

LaRoyce Hawkins as Kevin Atwater on the Chicago P.D. season premiere. Pic credit: Lori Allen/NBCUniversal

Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 1 has a synopsis out, giving fans a look at what will take place during the season premiere.

There is going to be a bit of fallout stemming from the Season 9 finale, where Voight’s new informant, Anna, was killed by Upton.

Played by Carmela Zumbado, Anna brought a new dynamic to the team, and she was a key component to unraveling a drug business.

It has been hinted at that Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) is still going to be dealing with the death of Anna when the new season begins, and that is going to be complicated with a new chief being placed in charge of Intelligence.

Some of this may play into the Chicago P.D. spoilers about a primary cast member leaving the show this fall. It’s definitely going to shake up how the team looks.

Everything gets started on the night of Wednesday, September 21, when all three One Chicago shows debut their season premiere episodes. The night begins with Chicago Med, continues with Chicago Fire, and finishes with an action-packed episode of Chicago P.D.

Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 1 synopsis

The first new episode of the fall is called Let It Bleed. It will serve as the re-introduction of a character that is returning to the show for P.D. Season 10.

“Still reeling from the death of informant Anna, Voight faces a new threat as he tries to keep the neighborhood clean; new wrinkles develop in the Upton, Halstead and Voight dynamic; the team gets a new chief,” reads the full synopsis for Chicago P.D. Season 10, Episode 1.

As a reminder, the new Chicago P.D. season premiere airs for the first time on Wednesday, September 21. To go back and re-watch previous episodes, they are all available for streaming through Peacock.

Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on NBC.