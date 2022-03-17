One Chicago hiatus begins: When do Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. return with new episodes?

David Eigenberg as Christopher Herrmann, Christian Stolte as Mouch, and Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter on Chicago Fire Season 10. Pic credit: Adrian S. Burrows Sr./NBCUniversal

One Chicago began another hiatus after the dramatic episode of Chicago P.D. came to an end on Wednesday night.

It’s never easy for fans of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. to take breaks from new episodes, but that’s what has to happen for shows that produce 22 to 24 episodes a season.

The good news is that we have seen a lot of new episodes in recent weeks, providing a lot of content to go back and re-watch if we feel the need to check in with the characters again.

There have also been a lot of rumors about what’s to come on the three shows, so there is a lot to look forward to when Chicago Wednesdays return to NBC this spring.

When do Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. return?

The official One Chicago return date is Wednesday, April 6. Fans of the shows just have to survive the next two weeks before new episodes start rolling out again.

Recently, the Chicago Fire episode count was revealed for this season, providing context for how many new episodes are still left to air in Spring 2022. And it looks like we are going to be enjoying new episodes in April and May.

POV: You're Hawkins and the Deputy Chief Paramedic calls you. What do you do? #ChicagoFire pic.twitter.com/721XodJny7 — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) March 17, 2022

Some hints about what’s to come on One Chicago 2022

There is a Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. reunion coming up this spring that should serve as a good treat for viewers. It could be dramatic, or it could just be a way to lighten the mood for some upcoming episodes.

And over at Station 51, the showrunners are teasing a Chicago Fire wedding. It raises some questions about what could take place to wrap up Season 10 of the show and also gets fans excited about what might end up happening.

If we get to see a wedding between Stella Kidd and Kelly Severide, that could be a heavy foreshadowing of Matthew Casey returning to the show for an episode or two. We also expect to learn more about the Sylvie Brett situation when the show returns.

Which #OneChicago moment are you still thinking about? 💭 pic.twitter.com/kIloB1xtTM — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) March 17, 2022

As a reminder, the One Chicago shows are back with new episodes on the night of Wednesday, April 6. There are no real TV promos with new footage out yet, but we will make sure to pass them on when they get released.

Chicago Med airs at 8/7c, Chicago Fire airs at 9/8c, and Chicago P.D. airs at 10/9c Wednesday nights on NBC.