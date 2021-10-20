One Chicago episode synopses for Week 5

Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead and Kristin Hager as Dr. Stevie Hammer during a new episode of Chicago Med. Pic credit: George Burns Jr/NBCUniversal

One Chicago Wednesday is going to provide new episodes of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. this week.

Each of the three Chicago-based shows is advertising some drama in the new installments, but all eyes may be on what happens with the Chicago Fire cast next.

The big question on the minds of Chicago Fire fans is if Jesse Spencer is leaving the show during Season 10.

Spencer has played the character, Matthew Casey, since the series premiere, but the writers have created a situation where the character might decide to leave Chicago to head to Oregon.

It has been an interesting journey to revisit what happened to Andy Darden on Chicago Fire, and that journey has not yet been completed.

Below is the synopsis for each One Chicago show that will air a new episode on Wednesday, October 20. It’s a busy night on NBC, with the coverage beginning at 8/7c.

200 and going strong. 🧡



Don't miss the 200th episode of #ChicagoFire Wednesday 9/8c on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/LvDp0ZM0W9 — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) October 19, 2021

Chicago Med Season 7, Episode 5 synopsis

This is the full synopsis for the Chicago Med episode called Change Is a Tough Pill to Swallow. It kicks off the trio of new One Chicago content at 8/7c on the night of Wednesday, October 20.

“Scott and Charles treat patients suffering from glass child syndrome and misdiagnosed ADHD; Crockett has to navigate hospital politics when he cares for a surgeon’s daughter; Halstead and Hammer must lay egos aside to save an elderly patient.”

Chicago Fire Season 10, Episode 5 synopsis

Here we have the full synopsis that NBC has released for the Chicago Fire episode called Two Hundred. As the title hints at, this is Episode No. 200 for the Chicago Fire cast, meaning a lot is planned for the big night. We also have some cast celebration photos linked here for interested Chicago Fire fans.

“Casey makes a life-altering decision; Gallo, Ritter and Violet agree to an interview and photo shoot; Brett and Mouch launch the paramedic program; Cruz comes closer to fatherhood.”

Chicago P.D. Season 9, Episode 5 synopsis

The synopsis for the new episode of Chicago P.D. is a short one. It gets right to the point and reveals that we are going to get to see some of the storylines that Chicago P.D. showrunner Rick Eid teased earlier this fall. In particular, this is one that heavily hints at Atwater’s relationship status. Finally, Officer Kevin Atwater is going to get a primary storyline during a Season 9 episode of Chicago P.D.

“As the team works to solve a deadly shooting in Burnside, Atwater realizes he has a very personal connection to the case.”

Upton needs a break. 😔 pic.twitter.com/LuqPUtvBln — One Chicago (@NBCOneChicago) October 19, 2021

Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago P.D. air Wednesdays beginning at 8/7c on NBC.