NCIS star Sean Murray and his wife buy a nearly $5 million home

NCIS cast member Sean Murray is doing pretty well. Murray and his wife have now moved into a huge new home that cost them nearly $5 million to purchase, which might be surprising to some fans who know how much time and effort they put into their last home.

Murray plays Special Agent Timothy McGee on the NCIS cast, and it is a role that he has had now for more than 18 years. He is going to continue playing Agent McGee on NCIS Season 19, which is slated to begin in the fall on CBS.

Murray’s wife is named Carrie and they have two children — Caitlyn (13) and River (10). The family of four lived in their last home for 10 years, making constant upgrades and getting it to a point where they loved it.

Their former house was a 4,200 square-foot, six-bedroom home in Encino that cost them $1.9 million when they moved in. The new house is much bigger and, of course, it came with a huge price tag.

According to a report on their new home, it was built from the ground up and completed in 2019. It is a two-story residence behind gates that sits on more than one-third of an acre. It has six bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, and a resort-style backyard.

A gallery of images for the extensive house can be seen here, and it seems even larger than the 6,469 square feet that it takes up.

A new season of NCIS is coming out this fall, but there are going to be a lot of changes to the format, the night, and the cast of the show.

NCIS Season 19 will air on Monday nights at 9/8c on CBS. The show got moved away from Tuesday nights and will even have a new time slot. NCIS is going to serve as the lead-in for the new spin-off, NCIS: Hawaii, which will air Mondays at 10/9c.

In regard to the Season 19 NCIS cast, new people have joined the show for upcoming episodes. It is party due to Emily Wickersham (Bishop) leaving NCIS at the end of Season 18, but also because Mark Harmon is taking a big step back.

Gibbs will only appear in a few Season 19 episodes, so fans will need to mentally prepare to see far less of Harmon in the coming months. It’s a sad turn for the show, but it was also something that had been foreshadowed for a while.

The more you know. The new season of #NCIS premieres Monday, September 20th. pic.twitter.com/FJkVk26Ani — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) July 12, 2021

NCIS returns with Season 19 in Fall 2021 on CBS.