NCIS Season 22 has finished filming, Wilmer Valderrama cries on set

NCIS has finished filming for the year.

The NCIS cast wrapped the season on Thursday, filming the final scenes for the season-ending episode.

NCIS Season 22 has done well in the ratings, adding another year of success.

Even the move from Tuesdays to Monday nights hasn’t slowed the show in recent years: It’s still one of the top dramas on TV.

If it seems early to film the final scenes, that’s because it is. The season finale comes up quicker than fans might have hoped.

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This is also a shorter season than most. CBS only ordered 20 episodes for NCIS Season 22.

Wilmer Valderrama shares a video from the final day of filming

“That’s a wrap on season 22,” NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama wrote on Instagram.

“See you next season!” he added to the post, which included a fun video.

The video depicts Valderrama, who plays Agent Nick Torres, as he enters his trailer on the set.

“See you tomorrow!” reads the text on the video.

Katrina Law (she plays Agent Jessica Knight) and Sean Murray (he plays Agent Timothy McGee) are shown shaking their heads to Valderrama’s comment.

“No you won’t…,” they are depicted as saying.

Valderrama then pretends to cry as the realization sets in. They won’t see each other for a while unless they celebrate with a wrap party or go on talk shows together.

There will be more to come from NCIS Season 22

Only 15 NCIS episodes have aired this season. It means five are left to debut before the long summer hiatus begins.

The March 31 NCIS episode features several guest stars. The upcoming episode will delve more into Agent Torres’s personal life.

The NCIS Season 22 finale airs on May 5. Here are the early details on the season-ender.

Additional news from the NCIS Universe

New episodes of NCIS: Origins air on Monday nights after NCIS. CBS also ordered NCIS: Origins Season 2 to debut in the fall.

LL Cool J is returning to NCIS. He plays Agent Sam Hanna, and the character has more stories to tell. LL Cool J starred on NCIS: Los Angeles and Season 3 of NCIS: Hawai’i.

Former NCIS: LA star Chris O’Donnell has a new show. O’Donnell played G. Callen on NCIS: LA, and now he leads a fresh 9-1-1 spin-off. His show is called 9-1-1: Nashville and debuts in the fall.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.