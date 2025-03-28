NCIS Season 22, Episode 16: A Ladies’ Night features some guest stars

NCIS has returned with new Season 22 episodes as the march to the finale begins.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the NCIS season finale arrives on May 5.

A new episode aired on March 24, featuring the return of Agent Sawyer (played by Zane Holtz).

It was fun to have Sawyer and Torres interacting again, and Sawyer hadn’t been on an episode since Season 20.

Only five new episodes are left this season, including the one on March 31.

Some important storylines are coming up, with only one Monday in April that doesn’t have new content.

NCIS Season 22, Episode 16 synopsis

“A girls’ night out takes an unexpected turn when NCIS is called to investigate the motive of a possible arsonist; Torres struggles to find work/life balance,” reads the NCIS synopsis for the March 31 episode.

The door is open for several interesting guest stars in the new episode.

TV promo for the new NCIS episode

Below is the TV promo for the March 31 episode of NCIS. A girls’ night out is going to feature several guest stars

Guest stars for NCIS Season 22, Episode 16

Below is an episode image from the March 31 installment. Lilan Bowden returns as Jessica Knight’s sister, Robin.

Robin and Agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) have been in a relationship so that topic will likely be broached again on Monday night.

Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight and Diona Reasonover as Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines on NCIS Season 22, Episode 16. Pic credit: Michael Yarish/CBS

Another guest star from NCIS Season 22, Episode 16

Below is another image from the March 31 NCIS episode. Agent Knight interacts with a guest star playing a firefighter. Is it more than just a flirty look for this pair? Tune in to find out!

Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight and a new guest star. Pic credit Erik Voake/CBS

More news from the NCIS Universe

Agent Sam Hanna returns soon to NCIS. LL Cool J played Agent Hanna in the full run of NCIS: Los Angeles episodes and starred in NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3. Now, the character will appear on the flagship show.

Former NCIS: LA star Chris O’Donnell has a new show. He played G. Callen on NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles, but he will now star on the new 9-1-1 spin-off. 9-1-1: Nashville debuts in the fall.

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.