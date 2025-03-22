NCIS cast: LL Cool J returns to show

The NCIS cast has added LL Cool J for later this season.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, a big star was slated to return to the NCIS Universe. Now we know their name.

This is what actor Brian Dietzen (he plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer) was teasing on social media.

LL Cool J is back to play Sam Hanna again. This continues his run on the various NCIS shows.

We first met Hanna in a backdoor pilot for NCIS: Los Angeles during NCIS Season 6.

LL Cool J starred in 323 episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles before jumping to another NCIS spin-off when his show ended.

He was featured on NCIS: Hawai’i Season 3, where the character popped up to help that team.

We also saw LL Cool J featured in the 2023 three-show crossover. That night he was on NCIS and its spin-offs, NCIS: LA, and NCIS: Hawai’i.

LL Cool J returns to the NCIS cast

“Like no time has passed,” advertised a new NCIS Instagram post.

“Back on set, baby! NCIS. Let’s get it,” LL Cool J teased in an Instagram video.

“LL Cool J returns. Sam Hanna x NCIS 4.21.25,” reads a message on the video.

This is exciting news for the franchise, giving fans an extra reason to tune in for the Monday, April 21 episode.

We hope even more teasers about the episode and his role will be revealed in the coming weeks.

NCIS Season 22 is winding down

NCIS Season 22 reportedly has only 20 episodes.

There are six new episodes left before the long summer hiatus begins.

CBS has advertised new episodes on March 24 and March 31, leaving just four new installments after that.

It has also been revealed that the NCIS Season 22 finale is on Monday, May 5. So that means we get three new episodes in April.

As a reminder, LL Cool J guest stars on the April 21 episode of NCIS. Don’t miss it!

Previous episodes of NCIS are streaming on Paramount+.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.