NCIS: Los Angeles star Chris O’Donnell gets a new show with 9-1-1 spin-off

A new 9-1-1 spin-off has its leading man.

Chris O’Donnell has joined the 9-1-1: Nashville cast.

The former NCIS: Los Angeles star had been taking a break from television following the cancellation of his show.

O’Donnell played the mysterious NCIS Special Agent G. Callen. That role kept him busy from 2009 to 2023.

NCIS: LA was his first time leading a hit television show, leading to crossover work on Hawaii Five-0, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS.

A movie career is also featured in O’Donnell’s past.

O’Donnell’s most memorable film roles were as Charlie Simms in Scent of a Woman, D’Artagnan in The Three Musketeers, Robin in two Batman films, and Peter Garrett in Vertical Limit.

O’Donnell was also featured in nine exciting episodes of Grey’s Anatomy in 2006 as Dr. Finn Dandridge.

Chris O’Donnell to star in 9-1-1: Nashville

The new show in Nashville will follow the lives of first responders. Much like 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star before it, the new show will feature an ensemble cast.

O’Donnell will reportedly play Captain Don Sharpe.

Sharpe is described as a rugged captain and rodeo rider. He runs the busiest firehouse in Nashville with his son. He is also a family man and a devoted husband but has some secrets.

Variety reports that 9-1-1: Nashville will debut on ABC during the upcoming 2025-2026 broadcast season. It likely means a season premiere in September of 2025.

9-1-1: Lone Star got canceled

Network television has room for a second 9-1-1 drama after 9-1-1: Lone Star got canceled. The Texas-based show starred Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, Gina Torres as Tommy Vega, and Jim Parrack as Judson Ryder.

New episodes of 9-1-1 Season 8 are airing on ABC. The show stars Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, and Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Han.

The first show from the franchise (9-1-1) is based in Los Angeles and tells stories about the police, firefighters, and 9-1-1 operators.

The new season of 9-1-1 airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.

More news to come on 9-1-1: Nashville

The rest of the 9-1-1 Nashville cast will be revealed later. Now, the producers will determine who they should station around Chris O’Donnell to make an exciting show.

ABC should begin advertising for 9-1-1: Nashville this summer, but don’t rule out a guest-starring appearance of someone on 9-1-1 before the new series premieres next fall.

9-1-1 airs Thursday at 8/7c on ABC. NCIS: Los Angeles was canceled after 14 seasons on CBS.