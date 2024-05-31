9-1-1 season 7 finale recap: Did Bobby survive?

9-1-1 is no stranger to leaving viewers with cliffhangers, but Thursday’s Season 7 finale had to reveal Bobby’s fate after the beloved character suffered a heart attack.

At the beginning of the shocking episode, Athena learned her husband’s heart stopped for 14 minutes, meaning the chances of him surviving were not good.

As Bobby’s condition worsened, Athena learned that the fire at the Nash residence was the result of an arson attack.

With revenge on her mind, she rushed back to the remnants of her home to retrieve a gun from her safe before taking a neighbor’s car and searching for Amir.

Maddie was shocked to hear Athena asking for his details on the emergency line and alerted Chimney. Everyone was starting to wonder where she had gone because it was out of character not to be by Bobby’s side.

Athena goes after Amir

Athena broke into Amir’s house and turned her gun on him when he arrived. Amir claimed he didn’t start the fire, but Athena prepared to shoot him.

Things took a shocking turn when cartel members arrived looking for Amir. Athena hid and followed them to a warehouse, where she learned the gang was to blame for the arson attack.

Athena snuck around the warehouse to create a trap. Thanks to some gasoline, she made a distraction that allowed her to save Amir’s life.

As Athena prepared to return to the hospital, Bobby called her to reveal he was safe and sound. It wasn’t believable, but 9-1-1 has had zero stakes since its series premiere, so this development was expected.

Bobby’s resignation comes back to haunt him

Bobby realized he had made a mistake by handing in his badge and opted to return to the 118, but Vincent Gerrard stopped him and revealed his job was no longer available.

For the uninitiated, Vincent is a villain, having previously bullied Chimney, Hen, and Tommy. Having him as the captain of the 118 is a recipe for disaster.

Speaking of Hen, she went through the mother of all nightmares during the season finale when Councilwoman Ortiz had her and Karen’s foster license revoked, meaning Mara was taken out of their care.

As Hen tried to plead her case, the scorned mother revealed she’d been building a case against her to investigate everyone who died under her care.

Hen rushed home and was forced to say goodbye to Mara, but there was happiness after so much misery. Maddie and Chimney stepped in as emergency foster parents, giving Mara a temporary home.

The storyline will continue on 9-1-1 Season 8.

Will Eddie move to 9-1-1: Lone Star?

Elsewhere, Eddie felt the repercussions of his emotional affair with Kim when Marisol bailed, and Christopher called his grandparents to take him to Texas to live with them.

Eddie reluctantly allowed his son to leave town, potentially setting up a crossover with 9-1-1: Lone Star because the spin-off is set in Texas.

It’s certainly an exciting direction for Eddie, but we’ll reserve further judgment until the show confirms what’s next for him.

9-1-1 is currently on hiatus. Season 8 will air on ABC in late 2024. Stream Seasons 1-7 on Hulu.