9-1-1 season finale trailer teases Bobby’s death — Is Peter Krause leaving after Season 7?

9-1-1 has the rare distinction of having its original cast intact despite being about to wrap up its seventh season.

That could change with 9-1-1 Season 7, Episode 10 — the forthcoming season finale.

ABC has dropped a shocking first look at the episode, which teases Athena (Angela Bassett) saying goodbye to Bobby (Peter Krause) before he flatlines at the hospital.

We’ll fill in some of the blanks for those uninitiated about how Bobby got to this point.

The 118 leader woke up at the end of the season’s penultimate episode to learn that his home was burning.

His immediate reaction was to save his wife, Athena, who collapsed after inhaling too much smoke.

Bobby’s life is on the line

Tragedy struck when the pair escaped the fiery Nash residence, only for Bobby to clutch his chest and fall to the ground.

The final scene showcased paramedics from another firehouse coming to attempt to save his life.

Undoubtedly, the developments have raised questions about Krause’s long-term involvement with the show.

As an executive producer, he has a say in the show’s creative direction, so Bobby will only die if Krause asks to be written off the show.

Bobby’s predicament comes after he survived the cruise ship disaster that kicked off 9-1-1 Season 7 earlier this year.

The show constantly puts its most beloved characters in harm’s way, but they always prevail, which sets it apart from Chicago Fire and Station 19.

The competing firefighter dramas have killed off countless characters.

Peter Krause is probably not departing 9-1-1

Krause is still attached as a cast member to 9-1-1, and the actor is not working on any other projects, so this storyline could be a plot device to get people talking about the show again.

Many TV shows are going through budget cuts to remain on the air, and writing out Krause could be the perfect way for 9-1-1 to save some money.

9-1-1 has strong ratings, so it’s possible the show isn’t one of the many to get a budget cut.

But Bobby won’t die on 9-1-1 unless Krause asks to be written off the show.

The series already set up his exit from the 118 when he resigned after accepting a medal for saving countless lives.

He’s also been struggling with guilt after crossing paths with Amir (Malcolm-Jamal Warner).

Bobby was responsible for an apartment fire that killed many people several years before, and Amir was affected by the blaze.

There’s also a mystery about who caused the fire at the Nash residence. Amir was there earlier in the day.

Could he have set out to get revenge by setting fire to Bobby’s home? Anything is possible with 9-1-1.

9-1-1 airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC. Seasons 1-7 are now streaming on Hulu.