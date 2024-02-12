9-1-1 Season 7 premiere spoilers: A cruise ship explosion derails Bobby and Athena’s honeymoon

This time next month, all eyes will be on 9-1-1 when it moves from FOX to ABC.

9-1-1 Season 7, Episode 1 is poised to be one of the biggest episodes of the series as we get one of the most shocking disasters yet.

9-1-1 Season 6 ended with Bobby (Peter Krause) and Athena (Angela Bassett) heading off on their honeymoon.

In recent months, ABC has unveiled teasers hinting they’ll be caught up in the imminent cruise ship disaster.

Every season, 9-1-1 features a massive disaster with severe ramifications for the characters, but something about a cruise ship disaster is more ambitious than anything the series has tackled in the past.

The network has confirmed the episode will be titled “Abandon Ships,” which sounds a lot like an order after a distress call.

Is there hope for Bobby and Athena’s honeymoon?

How does one “abandon ships” in the ocean with people frantically fighting for their lives?

ABC isn’t ready to give everything away about the shocking moments that are about to unfold, but states that Bobby and Athena’s “vacation is put on hold” when “duty calls.”

Based on the trailer, the high-stakes storyline starts with a fire onboard that pushes our two heroes to use their first responder’s expertise to bring order and save as many lives as possible.

The tricky part will be how everyone on land reacts to the news because you have Athena and Bobby’s colleagues and loved ones to consider here.

Many beloved characters will rush to help Bobby and Athena

We imagine people like Buck (Oliver Stark), Hen (Aisha Hinds), and Eddie (Ryan Guzman) will want to be a part of the rescue mission, but that would depend on how far away the cruise liner is from their jurisdiction.

9-1-1 typically gets the budget to put on a spectacle when it comes to these once-a-year events, and something tells us more money will be thrown at the show than ever to get people watching on ABC.

The biggest hurdle will be fans finding the show, but if the promotional material so far is any indication, ABC is prepared to spend a lot of money to inform everyone where the show is airing.

Thursdays are a competitive night, too, so we need to consider that.

9-1-1 will face stiff competition on Thursdays

NBC’s three-hour Law & Order universe remains dominant and has had several weeks to get people accustomed to them being back on the air.

On an exciting note, ABC is pairing 9-1-1 with Grey’s Anatomy. The long-running medical drama will stay in the 9/8c slot this season, and with Station 19’s demise, could we be looking at crossovers?

We already know that crossovers with 9-1-1: Lone Star are probably out of the question because the spinoff is still airing on FOX.

There are so many unanswered questions about 9-1-1 on ABC, but we know that we’ll be seated for this Titanic-like season premiere when it hits the air.

9-1-1 Season 7 premieres Thursday, March 14, at 8/7c on ABC.