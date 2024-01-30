9-1-1 Season 7: Premiere date, plot, and everything else we know

9-1-1 has charted the highs and lows of the 118 for six seasons.

Looking ahead, 9-1-1 Season 7 is on the horizon, but it will no longer air on FOX.

Instead, ABC picked up the series after FOX decided to cancel it.

It was a shocking turn of events, but at least Season 7 of 9-1-1 is happening.

It’s been a long hiatus, but it’s time to dig into what’s about to go down on the show.

Check out everything we know about 9-1-1 Season 7 below.

9-1-1 Season 7: When will it premiere?

9-1-1 Season 7 will premiere on ABC on Thursday, March 14, at 8/7c.

Yes, the show is leaving the Mondays at 8/7c slot it called home for so many years behind in the move to ABC.

It will lead into Grey’s Anatomy Season 20 on the night. It will be interesting to see if the move will increase viewership for both shows.

Why is 9-1-1 moving to ABC?

9-1-1 had six highly-rated seasons on FOX, but the network didn’t own it.

ABC is owned by Disney, meaning that the studio can give the show the required budget and make the money back with international sales.

With A-list talent, 9-1-1 didn’t come in at a number feasible for FOX to continue with, so the move to ABC wasn’t too much of a surprise.

9-1-1 Season 7: How many episodes have been ordered?

9-1-1 typically has 18-episode seasons, but the show is targeting one of its smallest orders to date.

9-1-1 Season 7 will clock in at 10-12 episodes. ABC is not confirming a number for now.

The reason for the decision to have a shorter season was driven by the dual Hollywood strikes.

Without actors and writers, shows cannot be made, but the good news is that a fair deal was reached to allow production to get underway on our favorite shows.

9-1-1 Season 7 cast: Who’s in? Who’s out?

We’ve lost several 9-1-1 cast members over the years, but the show wouldn’t be the same without Angela Bassett’s Athena Grant-Nash and Peter Krause’s Captain Bobby Nash.

Thankfully, they will both be back when the ABC show begins.

Joining them are Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley, Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Kenneth Choi as Howard “Chimney” Han, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, Gavin McHugh as Christopher Diaz, and Corine Massiah as Abby Clark.

Rockmond Dunbar will not return as Michael Grant, while John Harlan Kim’s Albert Han is only expected to return in a guest capacity.

Will 9-1-1 Season 7 be the final season?

ABC has recently announced that The Good Doctor and Station 19 will wrap up with their upcoming seasons.

It’s hard to imagine the network deciding about 9-1-1 before any episodes air on the network.

There’s marketing potential here to promote the move, so the consensus is that it will launch with decent numbers.

If it craters and the numbers fall apart, that’s another story. But it’s hard to imagine it going out without a pre-planned conclusion.

Are crossovers with 9-1-1: Lone Star out of the question?

In the past, 9-1-1 has staged crossovers with 9-1-1: Lone Star, but now that they’re on competing networks, that probably won’t continue.

Heck, 9-1-1: Lone Star isn’t even expected to return until fall 2024, so there’s a good chance they’ll never be on the air at the same time again.

Crossovers were a lot of fun, but don’t expect them again — unless 9-1-1: Lone Star lands at ABC.

That is a big possibility because Disney also owns the spinoff, so there’s a financial incentive to keep it alive.

However, FOX’s decision to keep the show off the air for over a year may kill the spinoff entirely.

9-1-1 Season 7 plot: What’s about to go down?

Details about what will go down have been scarce, but ABC did drop a teaser trailer that showcased the next big disaster to plague our favorite characters.

The characters will find themselves embroiled in the biggest emergency in the form of a harrowing cruise ship disaster.

If we had to guess, this is the same cruise ship that Bobby and Athena were headed to at the close of 9-1-1 Season 6.

Knowing they’re involved would likely lead to other characters making it their mission to get to the location to save them.

In true 9-1-1 fashion, other details are being kept under wraps, including what will become of Chimney and Maddie, who are due to get married.

All we can do is tune in on the premiere date to determine what will happen next.

Less is more isn’t a bad idea here because it will keep the suspense going until fresh episodes premiere on ABC.

9-1-1 is currently on hiatus but returns Thursday, March 14 at 8/7c on ABC.