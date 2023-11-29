When does Season 7 of 9-1-1 return?

It seems like forever since we’ve seen the fire crew of the 118 because it’s been several months since the Season 6 finale aired.

After FOX canceled the action drama after six seasons, ABC was happy to come in and scoop it up.

That news had viewers looking forward to what was next — until the strikes happened. Thankfully, those have been resolved, with the writers reaching a deal before the actors, so scripts have been in the works for a few weeks.

As the cast and crew return to work, viewers are anxious to see what’s in store for the 118, especially on a new network.

However, it’s important to note that despite production resuming, the season will be considerably shorter than in the past.

Here’s what we know about 9-1-1’s return.

When does 9-1-1 Season 7 premiere?

With the move to ABC comes a new night and timeslot for 9-1-1.

Viewers will see Season 7 premiere on Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 8/7c on ABC.

It is paired with Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19, which will air after the newly acquired asset.

Given the premiere date, we suspect there will be around 10 episodes for Season 7. Filming should resume soon if it hasn’t already.

Typically, the shows take a break after the winter episodes air and return in spring to finish the season. There are usually seven to 10 episodes left at that point, which is about what we expect from 9-1-1.

What happened to 9-1-1: Lonestar?

9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lonestar both originated on FOX.

However, the network only canceled the original and renewed 9-1-1: Lonestar for another season.

This didn’t make sense to viewers who watched both of the shows. 9-1-1: Lonestar follows fire company 126, led by Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe).

Despite the strikes being over, the next season of 9-1-1: Lonestar won’t be back until fall 2024. Fox opted to delay it instead of having it premiere in the spring with a shorter season. Hopefully, that means better storytelling and juicier storylines.

It’s unclear why FOX held onto the Texas-based action drama, but viewers are interested in seeing the difference between the two shows once 9-1-1 is up and running on ABC.

9-1-1 has been given a new chance, and what ABC will do with it determines the longevity it has left, hopefully, plenty.

9-1-1 Season 7 will debut on Thursday, March 14, at 8/7c on ABC.