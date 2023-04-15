Ravi on 9-1-1: Who is the ‘proby’ Chimney runs into?

Season 6 of 9-1-1 has been filled with twists, turns, and a near-death experience.

The hit FOX show has dominated Monday nights and continues to remain high in ratings for the network.

While watching the show for several seasons, characters come and go, but some also return several episodes, or even seasons, later.

That is the case this week on 9-1-1.

Regular 9-1-1 viewers might remember Ravi (Anirudh Pisharody) from Season 5 when he was a “proby” for the 118 back in Season 5.

So, why is Ravi back this week, and where has he been?

Chimney runs into Ravi

In a preview clip shared by Entertainment Weekly, Chimney (Kenneth Choi) is back at the training academy. He runs into the “proby,” Ravi, whom he worked with at the 118.

Bobby (Peter Krause) sent Chim to the academy to improve his leadership skills. He is an excellent firefighter but needs to work on stepping forward and taking charge in situations, which he learns to do in the preview clip.

This isn’t something Chim is particularly happy about. He feels it is a slap and a step backward instead of moving forward. However, it seems by the end of the episode; he may look at things with a very different perspective.

When a firefighter has a panic attack during a drill, Chim is forced to step in and help him out. Another firefighter attempted to help, but in the panic, he was unhooked and landed on his shoulder with what appeared to be an injury.

And while at the academy, Chim has time to catch up with Ravi.

Much has changed for Ravi since he’s been away from the 118. He’s grown in confidence, maturity, and overall just grown up a bit. Back in Season 5, some calls were difficult for him, but that has changed.

Where has Ravi been?

While he has been away from the 188, his portrayer, Anirudh Pisharody, ran into scheduling conflicts with other projects.

He appeared on Season 3 of the ABC drama Big Sky and Netflix’s Never Have I Ever.

Both have wrapped, so now 9-1-1 viewers could see more of Ravi if the show decided to write him back in. It could also be a one-off to wrap things up, as they were a little in the balance when he went offscreen.

Be sure to tune in to find out what happens when Ravi and Chim cross paths.

9-1-1 airs Mondays at 8/7c on FOX.