9-1-1: Lone Star: TK and Carlos talk about kids

It’s almost time for TK (Ronen Rubinstein) and Carlos (Rafael Silva) to say their vows.

The last few 9-1-1: Lonestar episodes had wedding tidbits sprinkled in, including the choice of cake and food to be served on their big day.

TK’s dad, Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe), has been a little over the top as he butted in to help plan, and Carlos’ mother (Roxana Brusso) was brought in to help shut him down, but she flipped the script and sided with Owen.

In the upcoming episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, TK and Carlos have an important conversation. The two still have things to figure out, especially since Carlos kept his wife a secret for nearly their entire relationship.

When the topic of having children arises, it seems they have their wires crossed.

Will their relationship be tested to the brink?

TK and Carlos have the kid discussion

Entertainment Weekly snagged an exclusive preview clip, and in it, TK and Carlos talk about having a family.

TK is surprised when he learns Carlos isn’t excited about kids and may not want them.

He assumed the couple would have a family, but that may not be in the cards. Despite enjoying other people’s kids, Carlos doesn’t necessarily want to be a father.

It seems the two never actually had that conversation, leading TK to surmise that maybe Carlos thinks he won’t make a good father. That’s not the case, though, as he reassures his soon-to-be husband he loves him.

There has been a lot of growth between the two in their relationship. They have worked through some big things, including a kidnapping and almost being killed.

If TK and Carlos could survive nearly losing their lives and making their way back to each other, surely a conversation about children and having differing opinions won’t tear them apart — or will it?

Will TK and Carlos make it down the aisle?

Despite the conflict with whether they want children, TK and Carlos will be fine.

The couple has been a highlight of 9-1-1: Lone Star, and with all of the wedding planning and episodes geared toward their love story, it would be shocking if the writers tore Tarlos apart.

Showrunner Tim Minear told Entertainment Weekly, “We’ll see how much they’ve grown in terms of communication and how bumps in the road are not going to be roadblocks for these guys. They’re going to have to learn to navigate sometimes choppy waters, but they’re on the same boat.”

9-1-1: Lonestar airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on FOX.