9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

When 9-1-1 was a success for Fox, the network ordered a spinoff series in 9-1-1: Lone Star, and it has been a big success as well for the network.

While 9-1-1 is a series about the first responders in Los Angeles, 9-1-1: Lone Star takes the action to the state of Texas, and added a supersized cast to go along with it.

With Rob Lowe and Liv Tyler leading the way, 9-1-1: Lone Star ended up as another success, with the first season bringing in an average of 9.09 million viewers an episode and Season 2 almost matching it, with 8.71 million viewers.

It was a no-brainer that 9-1-1: Lone Star received a Season 3 renewal along with its parent series of 9-1-1.

Here is everything we know so far about 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of 9-1-1: Lone Star?

Fox renewed 9-1-1: Lone Star and its parent series 9-1-1 for new seasons for the 2021-22 season in May 2021.

The new season will be the third for 9-1-1: Lone Star, while 9-1-1 returns for its fifth season.

Even bigger news in the announcement came when Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment at Fox, hinted there could be a crossover event between the two shows next season.

“Keep an eye out for a crossover in the back half of the season,” Thorn said.

Release date latest: When does 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 come out?

While 9-1-1 will be back in September for a full fifth season, 9-1-1: Lone Star will remain a midseason addition.

This means that 9-1-1: Lone Star won’t premiere until January after football season ends.

“After football season, they’ll be back to back again, from 8-10 on Mondays,” Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment, said.

This is the same as normal for 9-1-1: Lone Star, which has never been a full-season series. The first season premiered on January 19, 2020, and ran for 10 episodes.

The second season premiered on January 18, 2021, and ran for 14 episodes.

With those dates in mind, we estimate that 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 will premiere on January 17, 2022. At that time, it will run back-to-back with the original 9-1-1.

We will update this article when Fox gives the official premiere date for 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 cast updates

The entire 126 team was shaken up in the 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 finale.

The biggest change in Season 2 saw Liv Tyler leave the show due to family commitments and travel restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is no word on if she will return in Season 3.

The main two stars will be back for Season 3.

Rob Lowe returns as Owen Strand, a New York firefighter who moves to Austin and continues his role there with his son. In New York, he had lost his entire firehouse in the September 11 attacks.

Ronen Rubinstein will return as Tyler Kennedy “TK” Strand, Owen’s son who had quit his job as a firefighter to become a paramedic.

Gina Torres will return as Tommy Vega, an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) replacement captain who had previously quit her job. However, she had to return to work when her husband’s restaurant went out of business during the pandemic.

Her husband died in Season 2 from an aneurysm and she is now a widow with children.

Billy Burke is back as Captain Billy Tyson, who has become an antagonist in the series. At the end of Season 2, he chose to shut down the 126 and keep those firefighters spread out at other precincts.

9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 spoilers

9-1-1: Lone Star is set in Austin, Texas, and follows Owen (Rob Lowe), a sophisticated New York firefighter who relocates to the Texas capital with his son.

Here, he must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving problems in his own life.

He is joined by other firefighters as well as members of the Police Department and Emergency Medical Services.

A big change came in Season 2 when Gina Torres replaced Liv Tyler in the cast due to family and travel during the pandemic. The series explained that Tyler’s Michelle Blake left to help homeless mentally ill people like her sister.

Gina Torres replaced her as Tommy Vega, an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) replacement captain. She was forced to return to the workforce when the COVID-19 pandemic put her husband’s restaurant out of business.

The 9-1-1: Lone Star finale centered on a violent dust storm hitting Austin, putting the future of the 126 in question.

Tommy opened the episode by resigning to care for her daughters at home. Thanks to life insurance after her husband’s death, she had enough money to become a full-time mom again. However, she realized the world still needed her and she returned just in time.

Season 3 will explore that.

“Tommy is a young widow with two young kids. What is the path that she has to carve out for herself? How does she come out the other end of that? Her whole future is not what she thought it was going to be,” showrunner Tim Minear said. “She has to make some choices. That is fodder for story.”

The 126’s base of operations was shut down. Billy, the new deputy fire chief, announced he was going to shut down the 126 for good, splitting up this team of firefighters.

The best part about this was when Owen punched Billy in the face. How the team deals with the separation and new jobs remains to be seen.

Fox has yet to announce when 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3 will premiere.