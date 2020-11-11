9-1-1: Lone Star Season 2 reveals new premiere date on Fox

Fox has unveiled its release dates for the upcoming 2020-21 television season, including 9-1-1: Lone Star.

This includes the 9-1-1 shows and both of the series will premiere on the same night.

9-1-1: Lone Star release date

Deadline reported that 9-1-1: Lone Star will return to Fox on January 18, 2021.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

9-1-1 Lone Star updates

“9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star are truly two of the strongest and most thrilling dramas on broadcast television, as well as being centerpieces for Fox Entertainment,” said Michael Thorn, president of entertainment for Fox Entertainment.

“Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, as well as their incredible teams of writers, directors, casts and entire crews, make jaw-dropping, edge-of-your-seat magic in every episode.”

Thorn pointed out the size of the tragedies, including earthquakes in Los Angeles, as well as tsunamis (which the trailer from Season 4 of 9-1-1 showed) to Texas-sized tornados.

“Both shows deliver incredible spectacle with strong, identifiable characters you care about week to week,” he continued. “We eagerly look forward to many more thrilling rescues in both series, which help honor this country’s brave first responders, as well as those around the world.”

The first season of 9-1-1: Lone Star only had 10 episodes, with the final two airing back-to-back in March 2020.

Rob Lowe stars in 9-1-1: Lone Star, giving it a big-show feel. Lowe is a firefighter captain from New York, relocated to Texas

Live Tyler had also starred as one of the leads, but she left the show following Season 1.

The Season 1 finale of 9-1-1: Lone Star had some plot twists that proved that the showrunners were planning for more seasons. However, the big news is an episode coming later in Season 2.

The show will deal with the first responders on 9-11 and the terrorist act at the World Trade Center. Lowe’s firefighter was part of that tragedy.

“We’re going this year to do a flashback episode of my character on 9/11, and it’s gonna be really powerful, and I’m really excited to do this episode,” Lowe said.

9-1-1: Lone Star will premiere January 18, 2021, at 9/8c on Fox.