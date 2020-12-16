Big Sky: What date does it return?

Big Sky finished its winter run on December 15 with a cliffhanger ending. The twisty drama from ABC has hooked millions of fans who can’t wait until the next episode of the new series.

Sadly, that will not happen very soon.

ABC orders more Big Sky episodes

Meanwhile, after trying out Big Sky and realizing astounding results, ABC has already ordered six more episodes of the high octane show.

That means 11 more episodes will air for Season 1 after Big Sky comes back from its extended hiatus in 2021.

So when exactly will Big Sky return to the small screen with Season 1 Episode 6?

That won’t be for a while — a good long while if you’re hooked.

After airing the episode called A Good Day to Die, the television series based on the books by C.J. Box will not come back until January 26, TV Insider stated.

According to the source, this is a better scenario than other top ABC shows like Grey’s Anatomy and A Million Little Things. These popular series are not set to return to continue their stories until March.

Katheryn Winnick maps out the Big Sky storyline

Big Sky’s Katheryn Winnick — who starred in Vikings for seven years and who currently plays ex-cop and current PI Jenny Hoyt — recently talked about the first part of Season 1 with Gold Derby.

Winnick, who calls her Big Sky character “a woman unhinged,” revealed that the fate of the three girls locked in an underground storage container by demented truck driver Ronald will come to fruition soon after Big Sky returns next year.

Big Sky is a dark thriller set in Montana’s small hamlet of Big Sky.

The series, which is filmed in Western Canada, features a pair of extremely diverse private detectives who work together despite being at odds due to personal matters.

The PIs are on the hunt for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a psychotic truck driver on a remote Montana highway offshoot. A dirty State Trooper then becomes responsible for dealing with the deadly situation.

Meanwhile, when these keen investigators discover that the known victims are not the only females who suddenly disappeared from the same remote area, they are forced to race against the clock to take care of business.

Their immediate goal?

To thwart the killer before the girls are offed and more women go missing.

The stars who drive Big Sky

Beyond Katheryn Winnick, Big Sky stars Kylie Bunbury, Brian Geraghty, Dedee Pfeiffer, Ryan Phillippe, Natalie Alyn Lind, Jesse James Keitel, Valerie Mahaffey, Jade Pettyjohn, Brooke Smith, Patrick Gallagher, and John Carroll Lynch.

David E. Kelley of Big Little Lies, Ally McBeal, Picket Fences, and Boston Legal fame is at the helm of the ABC drama.

ABC’s Big Sky is currently on hiatus.