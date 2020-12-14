Big Sky Season 1 winter finale preview: A Good Day To Die

ABC hit Big Sky’s winter finale, airing on Tuesday, will likely bring even more drama to this already twisted tale.

Given the show’s promotional trailer, the end seems to be near for Ronald (Brian Geraghty) and Legarski’s (John Carroll Lynch) trio of captives on the episode called A Good Day to Die.

“Today is the first day of the rest of your life,” Ronald tells the young girls in the clip.

The psychotic man has been instructed to transfer the teens. That transfer is imminent.

Apparently, Grace (Jade Pettyjohn) and Danielle (Natalie Alyn Lind) will go to the nasty people who will use these naive sisters in their nefarious sex trade.

As for Jerrie (Jesse James Keitel)?

Her fate may be far worse than Grace and Danielle’s.

So will someone else’s — the person on the other end of Legarski’s hatchet. Presumably, that person is his wife who secretly went dancing with Ronald during Big Sky’s last episode.

The PIs are on the right path on Big Sky

Meanwhile, in the next episode airing on December 15, Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) and Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) are not about to give up.

The two PIs are intent on saving all three captives and won’t feel satisfied until they do. However, they are feeling like this hunt may end up being futile.

“We’re running out of time. I can feel it,” Cassie confesses to Jenny in the promo video.

She may be right.

As this tough pair of detectives close in on their targets, they have their guns drawn and are ready to fight anyone who gets in their way.

Carefully, they enter the girls’ temporary metal abode inside an abandoned warehouse.

Sadly, nobody is at home.

Ronald is on the attack on Big Sky

Meanwhile, at home, Ronald attacks his mother, meaning she may be killed during the next Big Sky episode, too.

The official synopsis for the Big Sky episode called, A Good Day to Die is as follows:

“Cassie and Jenny feel as if they’re closing in on Legarski, but they are racing against the clock as he and Ronald are preparing to move the girls. Jerrie makes one last attempt to convince Ronald to let them go. Elsewhere, Cassie visits Merilee [Brooke Smith] to question her about her husband and Ronald aggressively confronts his mother on the winter finale of Big Sky.”

Big Sky airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on ABC.