Big Sky Season 1 Episode 4: Dealing with Unfinished Business can be dangerous

On the Big Sky Season 1 episode called Unfinished Business, Danielle (Natalie Alyn Lind) and Grace (Jade Pettyjohn) finally make headlines as missing persons.

At the start of the episode, Rick Legarski (John Carroll Lynch) hears about this on a new report as he is driving. The psychopathic State Trooper becomes livid as he hits the peddle hard.

Ronald (Brian Geraghty) watches the television news, where the girls’ mother makes a desperate plea for their safe return. He does so while eating cereal.

This breakfast affords a tricky question-and-answer session between the disturbing young man and his nearly-as-disturbing mother, Helen (Valerie Mahaffey).

The ugly back-and-forth takes a strange turn when Ronald pours the cereal and milk over his head.

Cassie and Jenny dig deep on Big Sky

Meanwhile, Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) pours over the surveillance tapes from the truck stop that show what went on the night Jerrie (Jesse James Keitel) went missing.

Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) feels like one of the guys who fit the profile could be the suspect, so she decides to disguise herself as a prostitute to get closer to the action.

While she gets into a cab essentially to collect DNA, she incites the germophobe driver, who does not believe she’s a cop. First, he pulls out a knife, and then he pulls out a gun after Jenny shows her might.

Cassie has been watching from afar, and she joins the scuffle. The trucker ultimately gets arrested, but sadly, they cuffed the wrong guy.

A nervous Legarski talks about Cody Hoyt on Big Sky

Legarski meets with Walter Tubb (Patrick Gallagher), forcing him to discuss his dealings with Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe).

The shady man tells the sheriff he didn’t have much time with the outsider because Cody went off alone to investigate the local cult church, believing the organization caused the teens’ disappearance.

Legarski tries to change the subject as fast as possible, but Tubb won’t budge. The State Trooper gets steamed and goes off on Tubb, who lets the guy talk out of both sides of his mouth without disclosing much information.

Just as Legarski and Tubb get within eyesight, Cassie and Jenny put a tracker on the visitor’s ride. Jenny tells him she’s Cody’s wife whereupon he tries to act nonchalant as he asks if Cody contacted her.

She boldly lets the guy know that he was the last person with who Cody had been seen, or so she heard.

Grace gets ultra sick on Big Sky

Still held captive, Danielle and Jerrie take care of a very sick Grace (Jade Pettyjohn) as best they can. Her wounds are now serious, and she’s running a high fever, so they decide to use the maggots crawling around their can of Hamm (standing in for Spam) to quell the infection.

This does no good, but after she throws up on Ronald, who pours peroxide over the festering wounds, he makes Legarski dose her with a giant jab of antibiotics.

Cassie and Jenny continue searching for the kidnapped women, coming extremely close to where they have been taken, thanks to the tracker.

Unfortunately, no matter how instinctively the two PIs feel that someone is there, the cries by Danielle, Grace, and Jerrie from their heavy metal cell are not heard.

Hauntingly, The House of the Rising Sun torturously plays as this near-miss fails.

As for Ronald?

He does his version of making sure Legarski doesn’t kill him by friending and then courting the Montana State Trooper’s wife. She even goes to a dance where the two get close, and she admits to the former but not the latter when questioned by her husband.

Big Sky airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on ABC.