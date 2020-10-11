Big Sky Season 1 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Big Sky is a new dream series premiering on ABC for the 2020-21 television season.

The show is produced by David E. Kelley (Big Little Lies, Boston Legal, Chicago Hope) and is based on the novel The Highway by C.J. Box.

Here is everything we know so far about Big Sky Season 1.

This article provides everything that is known about Big Sky Season 1 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

What is Season 1 of Big Sky about?

In Big Sky, private detectives Cassie Dewell and Cody Hoyt join forces with Cody’s estranged wife and ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt. The three search for two sisters kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana.

When they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

Big Sky is based on the novel The Highway, the first book in the Cassie Dewell series of novels by author C.J. Box.

Release date latest: When does Big Sky Season 1 come out?

Deadline reported that ABC gave David E. Kelley’s Big Sky a straight-to-series order in May. This was announced during the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

At a time when we are physically apart, and shared experiences matter more than ever, these shows will build on the strategy that has made us No. 1 this season – bringing people together, creating cultural moments, and making content that entertains and inspires across generations and demographics,” said ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.

Big Sky was likely to get the call no matter what, although ABC wanted to see the pilot before giving the season order.

The good news is that it is coming soon. It was shot in Vancouver, which opened up for production before the United States due to Canada’s handling of the pandemic.

Big Sky will premiere on ABC on Tuesday, November 17, at 10/9c.

Big Sky Season 1 cast updates

Kylie Bunbury signed on to play the lead character, Cassie Dewell, the character the C.J. Box book series was based around.

Cassie Dewell is an ex-rodeo rider turned private detective. Cassie is the junior partner of Cody Hoyt (Ryan Phillippe) at their firm, Hoyt and Dewell, who is eager to get involved in the case of the missing girls.

Ryan Phillippe has signed on as one of the top stars; an ex-cop turned private investigator named Cody Hoyt.

Hoyt is a well-meaning ex-cop turned private investigator working at his Helena, Montana, firm. Married to but separated from fellow ex-cop, Jenny Hoyt, his life becomes complicated when he’s asked to help find his son’s missing girlfriend.

Katheryn Winnick (Vikings) signed on for the role of Jenny Hoyt, the ex0wife of Cody Hoyt. She is also an ex-cop who teams up with Cassie Dewell to help stop the killer.

In February, John Carroll Lynch (American Horror Story) joined the cast of Big Sky as Rick Legarski. His character is described as a grizzled good-ol’-boy Montana state trooper who outwardly seems dutiful and prideful in his police work as well as to the vast community he protects. Yet, there is more to this misunderstood man than meets the eye.

Soon after that signing, Dedee Pfeiffer (Cybill) joined the cast as Denise Brisbane. She is the brash office manager at P.I. firm Hoyt and Dewell, who does her best to keep the peace amongst her colleagues while simultaneously exemplifying someone you wouldn’t want to mess with. She’s part psychologist, part Den Mother, and always the biggest presence in the room.

In March, Brian Geraghty (Chicago P.D.) joined the cast as Ronald Pergman, a blue-collar long-haul trucker with a disturbing dark side who becomes the subject of an investigation.

Jesse James Keitel (Fluidity) signed on to play Jerrie. A gender-fluid artist with big dreams, a small town is not the best place for a fish out of water like Jerrie, who is looking for acceptance.

Jade Pettyjohn (Little Fires Everywhere) signed on to play Grace Sullivan is a tough girl with wisdom beyond her years, who is kidnapped alongside her older sister Danielle, but not without a fight.

Valerie Mahaffey (Dead to Me) signed on as Helen Pergman, a meticulous parent, weathering the ups and downs of a contentious relationship with her live-at-home adult son, Ronald (Geraghty).

Also joining Big Sky Season 1 on ABC is recurring roles for Brooke Smith, Jeffrey Joseph, Gage Marsh, and Gabriel Jacob-Cross.

Big Sky Season 1 trailer

ABC released a trailer for Big Sky Season 1 on Sept. 8.

The trailer had different characters saying how great Montana is and then all the bad things about the state.

Big Sky Season 1 premieres on November 17, 2020, on ABC at 10/9c.